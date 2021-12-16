Report all side effects on Covid vaccines

National Regulatory Agencies have a responsibility of gathering information about the safety and efficacy of medicines on their local markets. They also must ensure that marketed medicines continue to maintain standards of good quality.

To carry out this responsibility, a Medicine Safety Monitoring System (Pharmacovigilance) has been established in many countries around the world. In Zambia, this system was established in 2006 and is run by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) under the Ministry of Health. This system is shared among many countries around the world through a global database maintained by WHO. Each member country contributes to the database and is able to see what other countries are reporting. This allows early detection of any safety concerns on reported medicines. The medicines safety monitoring system covers all medical products including vaccines, herbal medicines, medical devices, gloves and condoms. The system relies on voluntary reports from users of medicines such as patients and healthcare workers.

All side effects experienced after taking vaccines, medicines, or using medical devices can be reported. Anyone can report. A report should have an identifiable patient, identifiable medicine, description of side effects and contact details of the reporter.

Here is a good example of how to state details in a report: Example: I’m Mulubwa Chilambe, male aged 45. I received the first jab of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on 15th December, 2021 around 14:00hrs at Chawama Clinic in Lusaka. I experienced vomiting which started on 15th December, 2021 at around 18:00hrs. At the moment I am fine. The vomiting stopped on 16th December, 2021 around 10:00hrs. I was taking amoxil for a cough which I finished two days before vaccination.

You can still make a report even if you do not have all the details or you are not sure the medicine caused the side effects. A report can be made as long as you have experienced some harmful effects after taking a medicine or vaccine. You do not need to start researching on whether that medicine or vaccine can cause such a side effect.

To report, check the information at the back of your vaccination card. You can also report online to ZAMRA (https://primaryreporting.who-umc.org/ZM) and by using a mobile phone app called “Med Safety” available for android and apple phones. You may also wish to report to your nearest healthcare facility including private hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

Article contributed by pharmacist Mulubwa Chilambe, Pharmacovigilance unity, ZAMRA.