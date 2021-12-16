Shall we really see justice over Forest 27?

Joseph Moyo says if it was the poor who had invaded and built in Forest 27, bulldozers would have already razed down the structures.

Moyo, founder of The African Woman Foundation, says it is not strange to see the police and council graders as early as 03:00 hours demolishing what is termed as illegal structures including market stands, shops and houses for the poor.

“If it was a poor woman or man from Malota, Kashitu, Dambwa Site areas in Livingstone and a poor man or woman of Navutika in Chipata, the bulldozers and heavily armed police would have been sent in to demolish those houses in Forest 27. But because of the ever increasing inequalities between the rich and the poor I doubt if those plush structures would ever be demolished,” says Moyo. “The crimes committed by the elite cause deaths in hospitals while the crimes of the poor which do not cause any deaths are treated worse. Magistrates even use the now famous phrase ‘these crimes are on an increase and to deter others I shall give you a maximum sentence’. This is so frustrating. Each time we change government we as the poor expect that the inequalities will end or reduce, but what we are seeing over Forest 27 is that the gap between the poor and the rich will always keep on increasing. Who is Inonge Wina? Is she more a woman than a woman in Malota who does not have three meals per day? Is a former minister more humane than a man who has no bicycle? If Wina’s house was built on a land illegally can it not be demolished? Why demolish a poor man’s two bedroom house and not those seven or so bedroom mansions just because they cost millions to build? Has justice now got eyes? I thought the statue at Lusaka High Court is blind to denote that justice does not see the rich or the poor. Anyway, life for the poor is vanity; it is like chasing the wind. We will always be poor while the rich get richer even through illegal acts while prison awaits us if we do anything illegal.”

Moyo’s concerns are valid and worrying. In short, what Moyo is saying is that justice in our country has been tilted against the poor. And the gap between the rich and the poor keeps widening min our nation – it’s too visible to be ignored.

Speaking to a crowd at London’s Trafalgar Square in 2005 for the ‘Make Poverty History’ campaign, Nelson Mandela said, “Massive poverty and obscene inequality are such terrible scourges of our times — times in which the world boasts breathtaking advances in science, technology, industry, and wealth accumulation — that they have to rank alongside slavery and apartheid as social evils…” “Millions of people in the world’s poorest countries remain imprisoned, enslaved, and in chains. They are trapped in the prison of poverty. It is time to set them free.”

“As long as poverty, injustice, and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.”

Indeed, the talk about Forest 27 started when Edgar Lungu and PF were in power. A lot of UPND members of parliament who are now minister vehemently spoke against constructing structures in Forest 27. Some of them threatened to break down those structures once in power. But now that they are in government, the most outspoken have since gone quiet. What could be the reason for this? Is the narrative we heard ahead of the August 12 General Election true that some opposition members of parliament were in fact given plots in the same area hence their silence now?

Surely, if this settlement was occupied by the poor, they would have been flashed out within hours, and without compensation. Obviously the worry now could be about the ramifications of such an action because all the people involved are affluent – they can afford to hire some the country’s best lawyers and fight the matter in court. Those in government have no option but to think twice about their intended action on the structures in Forest 27.

But is this how we should treat the weakest members of our society? Should our justice system have eyes that segregate between the rich and the poor? Why is it that it should always be the poor to bear the brunt whenever the corrupt rich mess up our country? When will the poor ever get justice in their own country?

But Mandela gives hope when he says that, “Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings.”… “Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and a decent life.”