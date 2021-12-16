Suspend maize exports, Sunday urges govt

KANCHIBIYA PF member of parliament Sunday Chanda has urged the government to halt exportation of maize amidst a looming drought.

In a statement yesterday, Chanda said it was evidently clear that prospects of a bumper harvest in 2022 are dwindling by the day considering the prolonged dry spell across the country.

“We also have farmers across the country who planted their crops following the first rains that have completely dried up. These may not have the capacity to replant even if the rains normalised. We are faced with a situation where citizens in different parts of the country will need relief food as a consequence,” Chanda said.

He called on the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, to halt the exportation of maize until the rains have normalised and after estimating the impact of the dry spell on the 2022 harvest.

Chanda further called on the ministry to inform Zambians about the full extent of the current dry spell.

“The ministry should also focus on preparing small-scale farmers on climate change adaptation methods across the country. Lastly, I wish to call upon government to invest heavily in irrigation across the country, as a medium to long term measure, so as to reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture,” said Chanda.