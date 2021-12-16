The net is tightening and closing in on plunderers

[By Alfred Chioza]

Fire has been lit on the backside of PF’s criminal elements. I am sure the culprits are having sleepless nights, nor do they sleep in one place. Indeed, the ‘bare knuckles corruption fight’ has started in earnest against the PF corrupt elements. The anti-graft team involving the Zambia Police Service, Zambia Revenue Authority, Zambia Information Communications Technology Authority, Drug Enforcement Commission, Office of the President, and the Financial Intelligence Centre are methodical, thorough and meticulous. They investigate and build up full proof cases and make arrests for further prosecution.

The net is tightening and closing in on everyone who’s involved in the cases of plunder/looting of the treasury and Zambian assets and wealth. Even criminal cases that had been swept under the carpet during Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL)’s presidency are painstakingly reconstructed, reviewed and dealt with! It would appear the new dawn government meant every word when they promised to probe all the questionable PF big wigs who made a living out of corruption and crimes. It’s very clear that PF’s business was lawlessness and corruption.

Further, the new dawn government, despite a slow and shaky start, seem to have found investigative footing. They had promised recovery of all the wealth stolen and accumulated by the PF criminals and return it to the rightful owners; the Zambians of course! This is what the PEOPLE have been expecting. The new dawn government is receiving accolades from the voters countrywide for seriousness in naming and shaming of all PF THIEVES.

The recent past has shown that the new dawn government means business. Some prominent leaders in PF have had their homes raided and searched. Others have been summoned to police offices for questioning. The PF nest has been rattled and most of the PF leaders are unsettled and are running scared – the corruption fight has been brought onto the door steps of the corrupt PF leaders. Most of them are waiting to be summoned and arrested. Some are tasting their own medicine-sleeping in the filthy police cells they had prepared for the UPND members if PF had won the August 12, 2021 tripartite elections. They are ferried to crime scenes in the newly acquired and intimidating state of the art military vehicles over whose acquisition Stephen Kampyongo presided when he was home affairs minister. It’s such a spectacle with a Nollywood touch!

What goes around comes around. Who could have ever dreamt that the once powerful and ruthless Kampyongo would spend a night in what he thought were his own police cells meant for UPND members? Not even their hired prophets could predict this development. Only Davies Mwila, their former secretary general who appreciated the extent, depth and breadth of the crimes PF had committed warned them many years ago. He told them that if PF loses they will go to prison. Perhaps People like Kampyongo may eventually learn from this experience which will teach him a life time lesson to treat others as humans and God’s people. Kampyongo will recall and reflect on how he ordered arrests of opposition leaders on tramped up charges, just to fix them. He enjoyed tormenting them. UPND isn’t

rejoicing because Kampyongo and Joseph Malanji are amongst the PF leaders on the other side of the counter today. If anything, we sympathise with them and their loved ones, and the quicker they get bail the better! However; no one is above the law. Everyone who committed crimes of corruption, theft of public resources without exception should be probed.

The beauty is that now the government knows with certainty who stole what, who owns what; whose associates, children and proxies own what, and where and on behalf of whom. The questions that beg answers are, where was president Edgar Chagwa Lungu when his lieutenants, associates, proxies, and children went on a plundering mission? Did he participate? Why did he fail to stop this glaring massive corruption? Where were the anti-graft team who are paid by the State to detect frauds and prosecute those found wanting? Were they deliberately compromised? Why did the judiciary fail to successfully try those culprits who were brought to the courts of law with smoking guns? Were they also compromised? Given that the judiciary was the last line of defense against corruption, where was the PF patriarch who’s well known? Why did he fail to restrain the politicians and cadres from excesses in the unprecedented corruption?

Often times, we hear ex-PF ministers who are deeply involved in corruption, who own property in every suburb: Kabulonga, Lusaka’s New Kasama, Woodlands, SOS Village, Silvereest, Meanwood and countrywide. And not just one house but compounds, lodges, casinos, villas, and gated homes. God knows what you all stole from the Zambian people. I also believe the law of the land is explicit: you will be arrested, fairly prosecuted and if found wanting you will be jailed and serve time. Sometimes the PF leadership or what’s left of it, with feeble voice, desperately try to fault President Hakainde Hichilema’s governance. What the heck did PF know about governance? All they knew was stealing, lawlessness and defrauding Zambians. Do they really think Zambians were happy with PF? Then they were living in denial. The UPND’s new dawn government’s mission is, total recovery of stolen assets.