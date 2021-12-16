We’re a woman in labour, but twalafyala soon!

[By Michael B Munyimba]

Ati ‘The Sky is Falling’, that’s what the legendary author Sydney Sheldon titled his last novel before his death.

Just from the title, you can imagine the cacophony in his usual stories of suspense, the twists and turns, and the pain. When I heard that government was to remove fuel and electricity subsidies, I immediately knew ati twapya, Armageddon yaisa! I was right, just after the announcement, triggers were pulled, and guns started blazing from left, right and centre with all nozzles, barrels and bazookas pointed at government with pinpoint precision. From the civil society, bombs were detonated, from the opposition, missiles furiously took to the air and from some segments of the general public, assault rifles jerked and rumbled in ‘staccato sentences’ as everyone wallowed in delusions of uncertainty of their destinies. And most of these were actually genuine and innocent concerns from the public.

With the increase in fuel and electricity tariffs, prices for some consumer goods will certainly spiral vertically to some degree. Not very good news to our bonafide motorists and those who have been managing; and that’s a genuine concern. We all strive to live decently, to live in comfort, to eat good food, to send our kids to good schools, to drive good

cars and dress well. So, it’s only natural that as humans, when faced or threatened with the possibility of shifting a little from our ‘comfort zone’, we react with fierce resistance and defence in a desperate bit to cling to our ‘comfort’, even with broken fingernails. We are naturally a selfish species, perhaps title holders in the entire animal

kingdom. Our allegiance is often to our individual selves; we seldom care about the guy next door or the hawker on the street. And for politicians, especially those in opposition, their goal will not be to see reason as to why government would endeavour to make such a bold decision, but to find fault in it; to find a loophole through which they can

convince the public that those in government erred and are not fit or wise enough to be at the helm of governance but them!

A few days ago, I was reading recalled ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba’s post on his Facebook timeline over the same issue. A nice, handsome, soft-spoken and intelligent fellow when he chooses to be. I actually knew him from Pretoria

when he was ambassador to South Africa and I must admit he’s a charming lad indeed, it’s sad he had to sink ‘no bwato’ but it had to be done. Anyway, the former ambassador had questions regarding government’s removal of fuel and electricity

subsidies and the staff-level agreement reached by government and the IMF on a new arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (E F). He wanted to know if we needed IMF if we could make savings of US $1.3 billion from “our own decision of fuel and electricity subsidies and if we could earn this money from Copper mines instead of giving away earnings as we have done in the 2022 budget”, in his own words.

Now, I am not going to attempt to answer those questions because first, I’m not an economist, and secondly, I want to believe that if there are people who have answers to those questions, our good ex-envoy is one of them. As I wrote above, I know he can be pretty intelligent – if and when he chooses to be. I want to reiterate that Hakainde Hichilema (HH) is a veteran economist who was chife executive officer for two of international firms Lybrand and Cooper’s and Grant Thornton at the same time when he was very young. I don’t think such a man would be so naive as not to have analysed all odds before deciding to bring in IMF. Besides, he’s not the only economist in government, so I know they know what they are doing.

At first when this pronouncement of the cancellation of subsidies was made, it got me thinking too. But then, after going over the whole statement by the finance minister, I asked myself some questions; should these subsidies be allowed to continue, or should that money be used to pay retirees who have not gotten their dues for three decades, to buy drugs in hospitals, to recruit more teachers and health personnel who are languishing without jobs out there, to increase FISP pack for peasant farmers and to pave way for the free education we have always wanted? You say a slight hike in fuel will escalate prices of commodities, okay, will those retirees and unemployed teachers and nurses and sick people without drugs in hospitals be able to take part in buying those ‘cheap’ commodities which are being subsided? NO. Why? Because their income is being sacrificed to make other people live well. Do these retirees drive? NO! Why? Because they haven’t been given their dues. Why would we be so selfish not to think of these people suffering and dying out there? When I asked myself those questions, I said ‘to hell with the subsidies, there are more critical issues that need that money’. So, as you decry the removal of those subsidies, think of those people.

This government took over a drained treasury, a plundered economy, a looted house, measures to redeem all that shall definitely be painstaking. We are like a woman in labour, the hours before delivery are hell, but once the baby is born, she forgets all her pains. We are a country in theatre undergoing an operation, and HH is the head surgeon. Clad in white, clean gloves, and with his experience, Zambia should trust and believe in him. This government means well for the people, despite what any critique can say.

As for the ongoing arrests of the Kampyongos, the Malanjis and others and the expulsion of ‘dirty’ members of the august House, well, Jesus said He was going to come and separate chaff from the good seed; that the good seed He was going to keep, but the chaff He would throw in fire. Well, thanks goodness it seems here in Zambia, our Bally’s government has already started helping the Lord do just that. They are throwing chaff into fire. Hail boma yatu! What a blessing! What do you expect the government to do? Those deserve to be caged. That’s a bunch of killers, thugs, thieves, tribalists, enemies of progress, they must face the noose.

Zambia must not forget what these people did to this country, the tribal divisions they had perpetrated; the Bizwell Mutales of this world, the Nkandu Luos, Chishimba Kambwili and others – how on earth can someone nominate Nkandu Luo as a presidential running mate? This is a known self-confessed tribalist who hated all other tribes except Bembas and easterners. Ask anyone who was a lecturer at the University of Zambia in the 90s, especially the Tongas, they will tell you how they suffered under this woman when she was their boss there. From inception, PF has always been a tribe oriented party. Almost all police officers at State House were either Bembas or easterners. Go back and look at their defunct cabinet, you will be shocked. Zambia had always been a united house, until these raccoons stepped on the stage with the ‘divide and rule’ type of leadership. Kenneth Kaunda even went to an extent of composing a song to remind us that we were one family. But no, these guys thought it wise to decide that we were better off divided.

During their rule, all those in senior positions who committed atrocities were neither apprehended nor prosecuted, the Lusambos, the Kanganjas, the Kampyongos, name them, the list is endless.

Cadres like the recently arrested Francis Muchemwa were lords. Commonly known as America Commander 2, and second in command to Eddie Goes, the lad was based at Intercity. Francis accumulated great wealth and some of the properties include an expensive truck company called Altitude Trucks, and Altitude Apartments. Lusambo turned into a boxer overnight, beating Zambians all over when he was minister, was he arrested or questioned, no! It was a bunch of people who had transformed Zambia into a family farm, ati alebwelelapo pa mupando. Pa mupando pesa? All power is borrowed power, it belongs to the people, and we the Zambian people took back that power. They were saying HH was a tribalist, since he ascended to power, has there been any sign of him being that? Look at his cabinet, so balanced.

Now it’s time for the guilty to pay the price, yes, the sky is falling! In the Bible, the book of Revelation talks about the great Armageddon battle at the end of time, when God’s people will battle it out with the devil’s army. It says in the end, the army of God shall emerge victorious, all of Satan’s soldiers will be defeated and destroyed, and in the end, a mighty angel shall descend with a giant chain which he will use to bind the devil and haul him in the pit of hell where he belongs. The same shall be here. HH is here with a big chain, and the ‘devil’ and his army of demons shall be thrown in the pit of ‘hell’ because that’s where they all belong.

In conclusion, let’s not let the issue of the scrapping of fuel subsidies trouble us, nobody said the road to redemption will be easy, we shall be well. We are just a woman in labour and with time, we too shall give birth to a bouncy baby boy we shall call ‘Prosperity’! The healing process has just begun.

Till next Wednesday, I pen off.

