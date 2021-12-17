Citizens should drive devpt agenda – Panos

PANOS Institute says sustainable development is that which is community driven.

And Copperbelt permanent secretary Augustine Kasongo says rights go with responsibility.

PANOS executive director Vusumuzi Sifile said this during the launch of the driving sustainable change for children’s rights in Ndola.

“We want to amplify the voices of the poor people to have a voice. Children need a platform where they will speak for themselves,” he said. “Citizens should drive the development agenda of the country. The sustainable development is that which is driven by the communities themselves. We are in a society of poverty which has negative behaviours.”

Sifile said the level of child violence in Zambia is very rampant.

“The violence in children’s rights is very rampant in Zambia. Child poverty is still high in communities, but we have the responsibility to provide sustainable change for the change to take place. The change should be sustained and not just change,” said Sifile.

And Kasongo said the government was ready to support the initiative by PANOS to ensure children’s rights were advanced.

He said the province would soon launch a campaign to end children rights violations and that as a country the need to safeguard children rights could not be overemphasised.

Kasongo said the government would put measures in place to protect and strengthen children’s rights.

He urged children to ensure that as much as they would have their rights protected and safeguarded, they should also stay away from vices.

Kasongo, whose speech was read for him by his deputy Daniel Kamenga, said to ensure children’s rights were implemented the government would enact the child bill code into law.