Football club business in Zambia – Part 2

Many thanks to all of you who phoned me, sent WhatsApp messages and emails. Your messages, though I can’t recount them one by one in this article, were very educative; thanks once more. Now, where were we? This was the paragraph of last week’s article…” Look at what happened to Zamtel FC, look at what’s happening to Indeni Oil Refinery! Has anyone heard guarantees of what will become of the team and the players? The writing is on the wall; we must wake up…”

I made reference to Indeni FC because we have all followed the discourse surrounding Indeni Oil Refinery, the owner and parent sponsor of the MTN Super League side. We have heard the minister of energy assure employees that workers won’t be fired but redeployed to work in oil storage depots across the country and the like, since the company is on care and maintenance. But we have not heard anyone from the government discuss what would become of Indeni FC.

The truth is that people around the club: players, supporters and coaches are very worried about the future of the club because there is no guarantee that it will remain afloat as long as the parent company remains in this financial situation.

Unfortunately, supporters are so used to the club’s in-and-out kind of survival, which is very unprofitable, very unproductive and they will remain waiting for the new dawn government to work out a financial ‘miracle’ to bring back Indeni to life for the club to tick again. Shame!

What needs to be done now from where I stand is for the IDC to ask Indeni management to detach Indeni Football Club from the struggling parastatal, sell it together with its associated infrastructure to business people with football business at heart now when the club looks financially viable. Interested people are there, so they can run the club as a legal entity, purely a business. People can take advantage of the club’s location (Ndeke Township) to galvanise community support, make the club relevant to the community and attract advertisers and other sponsors into the club to make business sense.

Indeni Oil Refinery can still associate with the club by advertising on the shirt and pay for using the club as a vehicle for selling its brand.

I recall selling this idea to some friends of mine at the now amateur club, Lime Hotspur FC when Ndola Lime Company was visibly heading downwards. I told them, “Find people that can buy the football club and run it independent of the company, because there seems to be no life in the company…” They were all reluctant, they thought it was impossible but where is Lime Hotspur today? Gone! The only memories of the club are its products like former player Lameck Kafwaya, the rest is history. Joseph Chishimba and Happie Munkondya (current Power Dynamos CEO) worked so hard to bring the club up to speed to win the first ever promotion to the premier league in 2010. And I am sure today they painfully look back at what has remained of the club. The point is, with different ownership independent of the Indeni company, the club can be vibrant as long as those owners invest heavily in the club, and identify itself with the community of Ndeke and surrounding communities. There is a lot that can be done to raise revenue levels for the club to run profitably. At the moment, I doubt that can happen.

Examples of clubs that were once owned by these companies and died a natural death are many, and equally there are plenty of examples of individually owned companies who have succeeded at international level. Where is Zamtel FC today? We all know what happened.

Look at the performance of Nkana, Power Dynamos, Zesco United, Zanaco, NAPSA Stars, Green Buffaloes, Red Arrows and Green Eagles at the big stage! It leaves much to be desired simply because they come up against opponents who are well oiled both financially, infrastructure and Business; the likes of TP Mazembe, Al Ahly, Zamalek, the Casablanca clubs, Esperance, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Simba SC and others.

The starting point is ownership. But in our case, for as long as clubs will be owned by these parastatals and quasi-government institutions, defence forces, where appointment to lead clubs comes with how close one is to the powers that be in the hierarchy of corporate politics, we shall remain shambolic; depending on public relations hand-outs and we call it sponsorship.

In the mining towns, it is even worse. Since the demise of ZCCM the little that new mine owners manage to put in the clubs and call it sponsorship is because of political intimidation, with successive ruling parties wanting to be seen to be working for football followers. Otherwise, “football is not their core business” and you can’t blame them anyway; because football business has changed and this country has to move with that change.

Look at Nchanga Rangers, Roan United and Kafubu stadium, they are a sorry sight. Look at Chambishi, Konkola Blades, Nkana itself and the once upon a time, ‘mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers! These former giants are now dependent on handouts. Sell them to people with capacity and see what happens in a few years’ time.

Football is expensive, yes, but football is business in which investors expect a return on their investment. At the moment, these owners think they can’t earn a return; they are doing players and supporters a favour. That’s why they’ll continue treating clubs as public relations units, corporate social responsibility to make their companies visible.

We can argue all day, but like it or not we are not competitive enough to match the best on the continent and we’ll remain so if we don’t change course. Part three is loading…

