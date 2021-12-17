Govt owes interns over K7m – Nkandu

GOVERNMENT has not paid interns that were attached to various ministries for a year who are now owed about K7 million, says youth, sport and arts minister Elvis Nkandu.

During his visit to the Copperbelt Province, Nkandu said despite the treasury releasing money to the ministry for payment to interns they have not been paid in full.

He explained that investigations are still underway to find out who got the money when the beneficiaries have not been paid their dues.

“The internship programme where interns had been placed in various ministries was fully funded for the whole year. The Treasury released money to our ministry but most of it has not been paid,” Nkandu disclosed. “Investigations are still underway to establish who got the money since the interns are still being owed by the government.”

He said the government is owing one-month salary arrears except for Eastern and Northern provinces where interns are in two months’ salary arrears.

Nkandu said the issue is receiving urgent attention and that the ministry has since written to the Ministry of Finance.

And Katongo Bwembya, who spoke on behalf of the interns, told Nkandu that interns should not be perceived as Patriotic Front sympathisers but youths who are in need of jobs to sustain themselves.

Bwembya appealed to the government to look into the plight of young people by ensuring their challenges are addressed.