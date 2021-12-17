High Court dismisses COF case against ZAMRA, ZMMSA

[By Enock Kademaunga]

The Lusaka High court has dismissed the case in which Chapter One Foundation Limited sued the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZMMSA) for allegedly failing or neglecting to ensure that the public was provided with accurate descriptions of all recalled medicines and medical supplies procured from Honeybee Pharmacy Limited.

The Court ruled that Chapter One Foundation had no locus standi (the right to bring an action before court) in the matter.

According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court on March 19, 2021, Chapter One Foundation said between January 1 and December 31, 2020, ZMMSA procured and stored medicines and medical supplies from Shalina Pharmaceuticals (Zambia) Limited, International Drug Company and Honeybee Pharmaceuticals Limited on behalf of the Ministry of Health.

The Foundation said those medicines and medical supplies were distributed to the public on unknown dates but between January 1, and December 31, 2020.

It further said between December 1, 2020 and February 15, 2021 ZAMRA recalled several of those medicines and medical supplies on the ground that tests conducted on them after their distribution revealed that they were substandard or of poor quality.

“The recalls were instituted by ZAMRA by way of letters addressed to the pharmaceutical companies. Several of these recalls were only brought to the attention of the public through the private media,” the claim read. “By a press statement dated February 2, 2021, ZAMRA sought to inform the public that the recalls which had been reported in the media were a common practice. ZAMRA further requested members of the public to report adverse events and suspected medical product quality problems.”

Chapter One Foundation added that the same medicines and medical supplies had already been in circulation for an undisclosed period of time and distributed to unsuspecting members of the public.

It said the distribution and subsequent recall of substandard medicines and medical supplies were caused by a breach of statutory duty on the part of the defendants.

The Foundation further said the manner in which the recall process had been effected by the defendants was equally a breach of their duties.

It said ZAMRA failed or neglected to verify the safety, quality and efficacy of the recalled medicines and medical supplies prior to their distribution.

Chapater One Foundation added that in the alternative, ZAMRA failed to ensure that a set standard of drug testing was complied with at all stages of the procurement and distribution process such that tests after distribution detected anomalies that tests prior to distribution failed to uncover.

The Foundation said by their failure to perform their statutory duties, the defendants exposed the citizens of Zambia to substandard medicines and medical supplies that would have untold effects on their health.

The Foundation said the defendants had endangered the public health and that all members of the public were at risk as the precise extent of the public’s exposure to the substandard medicines and medical supplies and subsequent damage could not truly be determined Chapter One Foundation wanted a declaration that ZAMRA breached its duties under the medicines and allied substances Act; and a declaration that ZMMSA breached its duties under the Zambia medicines and medical supplies Agency Act.

It sought an order that the defendants give a detailed account and descriptions including, but not limited to, the names and batch numbers of all the recalled medicines and medical supplies supplied by International Drug Company Limited, Honeybee Pharmaceuticals Limited and Shalina Pharmaceuticals (Zambia) Limited.

Chapter One Foundation further wanted an order that the defendants give an account of the extent to which all the recalled medicines and allied substances had been distributed including quantities distributed, dates of distribution, locations and an estimate of the number of people exposed to them.

It also wanted an order that the defendants publish in a national newspaper the details requested above, each party to bear its own costs; and any other relief as the court may deem fit.

But Zambia Medicines and Medical Supply Agency later applied that the case be dismissed on a point of law, stating that Chapter One Foundation was an improper party having no interest to pursue in this matter on behalf of the pubic as it entirely arose from breach of statutory duty.

In her ruling rendered on December 3, 2021, justice Susan Wanjelani said the defendant’s application was on merit and dismissed the matter.

“The sum total of this ruling is that, I find merit in this application and hereby dismiss this matter in its entirety on a point of law. Each party shall bear its own costs,” said justice Wanjelani. “The onus was on COF to have clearly stated so in the statement of claim. In my view, while the COF invited this court not to be bound by the rigid requirements of locus standi as this is public interest litigation, the plaintiff has not stated that this matter has been lunched in that regard.”