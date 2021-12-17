High Court rejects Kafwaya’s bid to stop hearing in his case with Swan General Insurance

[By Enock Kademaunga]

AN APPLICATION by former minister of transport and communications Mutotwe Kafwaya has been dismissed by the Lusaka High Court.

Kafwaya asked the court to dismiss a case where he has been sued for allegedly refusing to surrender a Hino Truck which was involved in an accident.

Swan General Insurance Company Zambia Limited compensated Kafwaya for the damage but he refused to hand over the vehicle in issue to the same company.

In this matter, Swan General Insurance has sued Kafwaya seeking a declaration that it was entitled to the motor vehicle, being Hino Truck registration No. ABZ 5827 and an order that Kafwaya (trading as Nsansamina Enterprises) releases, or surrenders the motor vehicle to the insurance company.

Swan is also seeking damages for loss of use of the motor vehicle, any other reliefs that the court may deem fit, interest and costs.

However, Kafwaya raised a preliminary issue and urged the court to dismiss the matter saying it was an abuse of court process as the action, and all claims were already settled by the same court.

He said it could not be possible to re-open the same issue before the same High Court.

“On December 6, 2017, I commenced legal proceedings against Swan General Insurance Company in the High Court under cause number 2017/HP/2134,” he said.

In the said matter, Kafwaya was claiming an order for payment of K170,000 being reimbursement for the comprehensive insurance policy that was taken out by Swan General Insurance with him for the truck, which was involved in an accident in South Africa on March 22, 2016.

Kafwaya said he was also seeking an order for payment of K1,100,000 for the loss of business and earnings that the truck used to make from the date of the occurrence of the accident to date.

“On January 11, 2019, the court entered judgement in Kafwaya’s favour and ordered Swan General Insurance to indemnify him against any loss or damage to the motor vehicle that came to be as a direct consequence of the accident in issue,” Kafwaya stated.

He said following the entry of the judgement, the matter was referred for assessment of damages and the deputy registrar awarded him K156,000 as total reimbursement of the motor vehicle, and K272,658 as damages for loss of business among other relief.

“Following the entry of the said judgement, the parties herein entered into a consent judgement wherein all their claims were settled in full and final settlement,” he submitted.

Kafwaya further said to date, Swan General Insurance Company had not paid the total reimbursement for the insurance, save for the costs and damages for loss of business awarded to him in the said action.

He said a case that had already been closed on the merits could not be re-opened before the same court as all High Court judges exercised equal power and authority.

“The correct procedure that Swan General Insurance ought to have followed is to take out requisite applications to vary the terms of the said consent judgement or, indeed, appeal against the consent judgement when the situation permits and or where there are probable grounds,” Kafwaya stated.

He said entertaining this action had the potential to bring a mockery to justice as conflicting positions might be arrived at, thus bringing the administration of justice into disrepute.

Kafwaya said this was a proper case in which an action could be dismissed for being res judicature and an abuse of court process.

In his ruling dated December 3, 2021, High Court deputy registrar Musakanya Nkole said the matter was not res judicanta (a matter that has been adjudicated by a competent court and therefore may not be pursued further by the same parties) as claimed by Kafwaya.

Judge Nkole dismissed the preliminary issue raised by Kafwaya, meaning that hearing will have to proceed.

He said Kafwaya had failed to demonstrate that there was a judgment on the issues now canvassed in the present action.