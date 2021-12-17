It’s been quite a good year for Bolabet, says Palmer

BOLABET Zambia havs continued with its corporate social responsibility as it concludes the year 2021.

The number one sport betting company has donated K49,500 to four charity organisations in Lusaka.

Lusaka South Development Initiative, YASA Queens Academy, Chibolya Media Farm, and PlayFoward Zambia all got a cut from the money.

YASA Queens Academy walked away with K18,000, Chibolya received K10,500, Lusaka South got K9,500, and PlayForward parted away with K11,500.

The event saw former footballers involved in penalty shootouts.

The shoot-out involved aiming footballs at different-sized holes worth different

amounts of money.

Bolabet Zambia general manager Justin Palmer said the company would continue investing in sport in the country.

“It’s been quite a good year for BOLABET and sports in Zambia. We started with City of Lusaka, went to Kansanshi Dynamos, Mufulira Wanderers and concluded with Kabwe warriors,” he explained. “We want to continue investing in sports in Zambia but will be looking at different sports codes, not just football. And we will tell you once everything is done and we will support all sports at all levels in Zambia. Today (yesterday), we had a nice event trying to give back to the community some of the legends of Zambian football taking penalties for charity. And in total we have given back more than K50,000 to charity and it’s something that we want to continue doing.”

He said there was a possibility of Bolabet coming up with a cup competition in Zambian football.

“The possibility of BOLABET partnering with FAZ launching a new cup competition is very much possible, but it is quite complicated because there’re schedules and calendars in super league plus international breaks to look at,” said Palmer. “And with COVID-19 you never know when things are going to stop. So, we are looking into it but we want to look into it very much because we look at where to invest and put your money and bring excitement; whether it’s in the women’s game or the national league, we will see where it goes.”

And YASA Queens Academy manager Elizabeth Mtonga said the money would help in many ways.

“It will really help us a lot because we are a non-governmental organisation. We keep girls, lodge in with us and these are the girls who have one meal per day as they only have super, so we have somewhere to start from next year,” said Mtonga.

“We took part in the national league, the first ever women’s league and we came out sixth; you know the national league. We had to go to Ndola, Solwezi; so it’s something to start from. The 2021 season was very difficult because we had to source our funds, and we learnt a lot and we hope to do much better next season.