What demons are driving you into early sex, Mwamba asks girls

COMMUNITY and social services minister Doreen Mwamba has asked young girls and boys what demons drive them to be engaging in early sex.

And Mwamba says there will be free sanitary wear in all schools across the country next year.

During a high level girls’ indaba held in the context of the 16 days of activism against gender based violence, Mwamba reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending child marriage.

She said the vice was like slavery and under the new dawn government “mark my words and read my lips child marriage is coming to an end.”

Mwamba said the government would end teenage pregnancy, gender based violence, and sexual and reproductive health challenges facing young girls so that they can grow into health and responsible adults.

“You are too young to be engaging in sexual activities. What is it that is driving you to do that? What is it? These are the issues that we should be discussing here. What type of feelings are taking you there? You are saying that there is nothing for children without children. And I as your mother I am asking you my baby girls, what type of feelings are making you have sexual activities … are making you have sex at that age of 12, 13 when you are supposed to be in school? You go behind classrooms and you have these activities!” she said. “What are you feeling? What is it that you are seeing? Where do you think these activities will take you to? And when I go out there I will need answers from my children…The government will listen and be responsive but I also want to find out… We never… when we were growing up we never had friends having sex at 12 and 13 and sometimes share these images, we have seen them do. What demons are driving you into doing these things? To the girls attending the forum, be the torchbearers of messages of goodwill for your friends. Remember, you are never too young to make a difference. Go out there and make the changes you desire and we shall be right here to support you.”

Mwamba said she regards issues concerning girls and boys sensitive urgent matters.

She said during the first session of parliament, the “famous or infamous Child Code Bill” would see the face of parliament.

“I think we have spoken. We have engaged, we have had workshops and seminars to talk about these issues for a long time. What we are here to do under the new dawn government is to implement. I think enough is enough,” she said.

Mwamba said children were an asset of every nation and the new dawn government had stated that children’s wellbeing should be at the centre of society and their rights must be promoted and upheld.

“Sadly, however, children, especially girls have been affected through the violation of their rights. The most common being violence against children (VAC) and gender based violence (GBV), which are the most dehumanising human rights violations in the history of the world,” she said.

Mwamba said the girls indaba had provided a platform to engage with them and also for the girls to engage among themselves, “so as to bring to the fore the different vices they face and to work out efforts on how such vices could be handled and reported”.

Mwamba said it was important that girls were made aware of interventions that are available for their protection and safety.

She said it was commendable that Zambia over the years had made remarkable progress towards the protection and promotion of girls and women’s rights and empowerment.

Mwamba said this had been demonstrated in the formulation of policy frameworks such as the national strategy on ending child marriage (2016 -2021), the school re-entry policy among others and enactment pieces of legislation.

She said the government was aware that in 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 had affected all the school going children.

Mwamba said this was a challenging time especially for the girls and that sadly, many faced challenges that led to school dropout, teenage pregnancy, loss of learning, child marriage, which widened the gap between boys and girls.

“I want to assure you that the new dawn government is determined to close the gap and provide an equal opportunity to both the girls based on the principle of non-discrimination. The new dawn government will be inclusive and deliberate in upholding and promoting girl’s education. Government will further provide for platform for safe adolescent health information and services,” she said.

Mwamba said as the 8th national development plan is being finalised, education for all has been prioritised with the aim of leaving no one behind.

She said the 2022 national budget had allocated a budget line for the supply of sanitary wear to girls in schools.

“We have heard a lot about girls not attending school when that time comes. We sat down, looked at it and it’s a national issue and it has been addressed. There will be free sanitary wear in all the schools across the country. Furthermore, we have also abolished school fees in order to advance more girls to complete their secondary education. Government, remains committed to the course of advancing girls not just in words but in deeds as well,” said Mwamba.