ZFE urges discussing win-win solutions to Zambia’s economic struggles

THE Zambia Federation of Employers has urged the new dawn administration to consider reviving some of the companies that have for a long time not been in operation yet have great potential in income generating and employment creation.

And ZFE acting president Myra Sakala Ngoma has urged the government to listen to stakeholders and find a win-win solution over the issue of Indeni.

During the 54th Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) annual general meeting, Ngoma said one of such companies could be the Mulungushi textiles in Kabwe.

Ngoma said ZFE was greatly concerned with the pronouncement of the likely increase in electricity tariffs and fuel pump prices, respectively through the move to the so-called cost reflective tariffs and the removal of fuel subsidies.

“We have said it before and we will say it again: government must be cautious in increasing energy prices. We fully appreciate the apparent economic necessity of these measures, but there are other ways to achieve the same ends. With regard to electricity tariffs, we as the employers of this country cannot know what ‘cost reflective’ truly is in the absence of the Cost of Service Study that the government has repeatedly delayed in releasing. Zesco limited is our loyal member, and our regard for it in that context has not diminished in any way. Nevertheless, we are all unavoidably its customers,” she said. “As customers, we have a right to know if subsidies are merely facilitating inefficiency. Caution in relation to fuel subsidies is because to immediately remove all fuel subsidies instead of a gradual period of adjustment would send shockwaves throughout the economy. The single-digit inflation rate would not be possible.”

Ngoma said it appeared that the intention in increasing the cost of energy was to channel saved resources to, among other things, the education sector.

“But will that have the desired effect if the child is too hungry to study, or if their guardian pulls them out of school to assist in sourcing income? Will it have the desired effect if their guardians cannot afford electricity for them to study at night?” she wondered. “Paying the retirees is fully supported, as is social security for the vulnerable. The re-introduction of meal allowances for university students should not be a reason for removing subsidies on fuel.”

Ngoma said it was the greater population that would suffer for a few to be full-time students and an unjustifiable burden on the dwindling number of tax payers.

“Why not incentivise businesses to employ such students, who can then use that money to support themselves, while in the process gaining the much-needed work experience? Many countries build a labour force and generate revenue that way,” she said. “In getting on the International Monetary Fund programme, the IMF did not dictate conditionalities.”

She said it was the government that proposed what it believed to be fiscally prudent measures.

Ngoma said it was therefore, for the government to engage the stakeholders to discuss win-win solutions to the economic struggles the country was facing instead of reaching for low-hanging fruit.

She said the subject of fuel invariably raises the issue of Indeni Petroleum Refinery Company Limited.

“We are proud to also call Indeni one of our loyal members. Independent of that relationship however, is our concern for the state of what is a strategically important institution. We have noted the reports that government will protect the jobs of the workers, and may convert it to an Oil Marketing Company. We have also heard many different suggestions on how best to address the challenges of the company. Again, we urge government to listen to stakeholders and find a win-win solution,” she said. “Our call on government is that let’s avoid making Indeni Petroleum Refinery being another case of our today’s Nitrogen Chemicals [of Zambia] regarding the production of fertiliser where nothing tangible is happening at Nitrogen Chemicals yet every infrastructure needed to produce enough fertiliser for the country and keep the price of fertiliser at affordable levels is available.”

Ngoma said the country today was relying on imported fertiliser with skyrocketing prices which could be avoided by utilising national assets like NCZ.

“We urge the new dawn administration to consider reviving some of the companies that have for a long time not been in operation yet they have great potential to income generating and employment creation. One of such companies could be the Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe,” she said.

She said it was well known that employers in both the profit and not-for-profit undertakings had struggled throughout the past two years.

Ngoma said the world economic slow-down was already being felt in the country by the time the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Zambia in the first quarter of 2020.

She said each successive “wave” had been worse than the last.

“Unfortunately, Zambia, like many other parts of the world, has already begun its fourth wave. Unlike many parts of the world, however, our vaccination rates are still very low. Information about the new omicron variant is still evolving. Delta is still present. Are we ready? Are we, as employers, sufficiently prepared to face the fourth wave and prevent it from devastating our operations like the third wave did? Can we save jobs and conditions of service, and keep the economy going? We can try if we all work together in implementing the preventive measures that have been recommended by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation,” Ngoma said. “We urge our members and our social partners here today, and those being informed remotely, to be active and get vaccinated. And of course, to follow the five golden rules in addition to vaccination. Active prevention, not passive infection.”

Ngoma said the federation had followed the government’s stance on the voluntariness of vaccination.

“However, we have not by now advised any of our members against making it mandatory for their employees. We have instead advised them to carefully consider the risks and rewards of such a policy for their particular line of business, structure of premises, and so forth, in line with international best practice guidelines and our understanding of domestic laws,” Ngoma said. “Our colleagues in the labour movement, please work with us so that employees make the right choice. Otherwise, their employers will be forced to make the choice for them for the greater good of the survival of their business, for our health care system and esteemed health care workers, for our economy, for their colleagues at work, for their family members. COVID-19 is real. Myths are not. If there are doubts about the vaccines, seek professional advice. The soft-lock down will only become harder if we do not actively stop the spread.”

She said lockdowns and attendant restrictions were like infecting the economy itself with the virus.

Ngoma said jobs and livelihoods of both the formal and informal sectors were already close to breaking point, after being so badly hit by the only recently ended third wave.

“Please think of the greater good,” said Ngoma.