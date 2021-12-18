82% of Zambia’s population is below 35yrs – UNFPA

UNITED Nations Population Fund country representative Gift Malunga says Zambia’s likelihood of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 is manifested in what is collectively done today.

And Malunga says a safe and successful passage from adolescence to adulthood is the right of every girl.

During the high-level girls’ indaba held in the context of the 16 days of activism against gender based violence, Malunga said the UNFPA in Zambia reaffirms its solidarity with the government as it continues to implement a transformational development agenda for the country that aims to unleash the full potential of the largest population of young people in its history.

“As many of us are aware, 82 per cent of Zambia’s population is aged below 35 years. The next chapter for Zambia therefore depends on this large age group. We are also aware that the 17, far reaching and interdependent Sustainable Development Goals underscore the need to ensure no one is left behind – irrespective of age, gender, income status, geographic location; and in particular women and girls,” she said. “A safe and successful passage from adolescence to adulthood is the right of every girl. Unfortunately, this is a right that has not been fulfilled for all young people, especially for our adolescent girls. It is totally not acceptable that one in three young women (29 per cent) currently aged 20 to 24 years and two in five women (39 per cent) currently aged 25-49 were married by age 18 years.”

Malunga said adolescent pregnancy also remained very high, with one in three girls (29 per cent) becoming mothers while practically still children themselves.

She said HIV prevalence among 20 to 24 year olds was four times as high among females than males, at 8.3 per cent among females and two per cent among males.

“The question we must ask ourselves is, what will be the tipping point before we can all say enough is enough? Did you know that girls like you are the driving force behind Zambia’s development aspirations? You are both the present and the future, and your role counts! Did you know that your voices count? Violence against women and girls should not be tolerated, whether it happens in the school or in the home, in the community or anywhere else,” Malunga said. “We do know that your generation are facing the greatest health and development challenges in history. However, these are challenges that can be overcome with girls like you taking the lead as you are both the present and the future.”

She said this can be achieved by young people claiming their rights.

“As young people, you have the right to challenge the status core. You can challenge the negative social and cultural norms that predispose you to child marriage and teenage pregnancy. The law is on your side. You can simply say no and seek help where you need it,” Malunga said. “Do your part. It is indeed gratifying that the government of Zambia has recently declared free education for primary and secondary leaners. This means you may freely attend school, without worrying about being unable to pay your school fees. I encourage all of you to do your best, and become the next chapter of Zambia’s leaders.”

She disclosed that she grew up in the village and used to go to school in slippers.

Malunga said never did she ever think that she would one day be what she was today.

“You can be like me. You need to pursue your dreams. You are lucky you are in urban areas and you can listen to the news…” she said.

Malunga urged young people to be agents of change.

“Many of you here with us today have had the prevalence to access some of the information required to enable you fulfill your future aspirations. Unfortunately, thousands of your peers out there lack the means to do so. I encourage all of you to take up a personally responsibly duty to share information among your less privileged pears, and encourage them,” she said.

Malunga gave an example of Chipasha, a former child bride who stood up for her rights and left her abusive marriage and today, she is a graduate of the University of Zambia.

“Through UNFPA and UNICEF, and with the support of a growing number of cooperating partners, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Sweden and ZONTA International, the UN in Zambia will continue to facilitate multi-stakeholder programmes to end child marriage and adolescent pregnancy across the country,” she said. “Allow me to reiterate that Zambia’s likelihood of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 is manifested in what we collectively do today, to ensure the realisation of its young people’s potential, especially adolescent girls, for therein lies our common future.”