Is intangible cultural heritage witchcraft – Part 3

[By Chanda Penda]

Exploring intangible cultural heritage (ICH)

Last week we briefly looked at the long background to heritage studies and defined ICH. As highlighted last week, heritage is more selective than history as the latter is the entire unfolding process while the former picks some portions from this process.

Let us now explore ICH by looking at the background to UNESCO’s 2003 ICH Safeguarding Convention, and its contents.

“El Condor Pasa” and the Origins of ICH Safeguarding

I implore you to learn more by watching the documentary “The Flight of the Condor” by Valdimar Tr. Hafstein which is freely available online. Hafstein traces the official origin of discussions which would culminate into the 2003 ICH convention to a letter by the Bolivian ministry of foreign affairs sent to the Director General of UNESCO dated 24 April 1973. The letter, signed by the minister of foreign affairs Mario Gutiérrez, stated that forms of expressions such as music and dance were not protected by any international conventions and called for urgent action in this regard. We can call this the official conception or ‘zygote’ stage of ICH, as UNESCO also acknowledges this to be the beginning.

Gutiérrez pointed out examples of music, dance and crafts which were undergoing severe and undercover commercialisation and export. He viewed this process to be destructive of the traditional cultures. Some melodies were wrongfully appropriated by persons who did not create them. These artists registered the traditional tunes as their own compositions – which enabled them to collect royalties.

The minister’s argument was that folklore needed to be defined by international law as national property, as heritage owned and governed by states. As a result, with Supreme Decree No. 06396, the Bolivian government proclaimed state ownership of the folk music of its territory, and showed the government’s intentions to extend the state’s ownership to folk dance, crafts and traditional literature. The minister asked UNESCO to give the force of international law to this decree.

One of the tunes which Bolivia wanted to protect was the song titled “El Condor Pasa” or “The Flight of the Condor” as their own, following reproduction and appropriation of the song by UK, German, Czechoslovakian, Italian and American artistes, among many others. Paul Simon and Garfunkel even won a Grammy Award for their 1970 album Bridge over Troubled Waters which also contained the track El Condor Pasa, attributed as an eighteenth century Peruvian folk melody. Of great concern was the fact that the artistes made a lot of money from the proceeds of the song, without sending any proceeds to the poor original Latin American owners of the song.

In Zambia, as in other countries, we have seen artistes convert communal songs into their own. One such example could be rearrangement of the song Elyoni Elyoni by Jordan Katembula, popularly known as JK.

Traditional culture and folklore

The next major milestone in the embryonic stages of ICH by UNESCO was the 1989 Recommendation on the Safeguarding of Traditional Culture and Folklore.

Then director general, Federico Mayor, gave full support in 1992 to calls by countries in the southern hemisphere who complained about the inadequacy of the 1972 World Heritage Convention – which favoured Western countries – in protecting their heritage. They argued that their rich cultures were “expressed more in their living form than in their monuments and sites.” Therefore, a balance was needed – rather than UNESCO only representing monument-rich countries in the northern hemisphere, it had to redefine what heritage was and embrace all member countries.

Living human treasures

Next, the dissemination of the Living Human Treasure system was launched in 1993. It was championed by Japan. In promoting this form, Japan even has museums where the Living Human Treasures (usually the knowledgeable elderly citizens) sit and disseminate their special knowledge to museum visitors.

In their response to growing demand for recognition of ICH, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and UNESCO jointly organised a World Forum centred on the protection of folklore in Phuket, Thailand, in 1997. In addition, the Intergovernmental Conference on Cultural Policies for Development, held in Stockholm in April 1998, also added its voice to the need to revisit the concept of heritage and ensure it encompassed both tangible and intangible aspects.

Another important step was holding the Marrakech meeting in Morocco in 1997 titled “International consultation on the preservation of popular cultural spaces – Declaration of the oral heritage of mankind”. This was a small scale meeting attended by 11 international experts and five Moroccan experts. Participants included experts in anthropology, ethnology, literature, oral history and sociology. Others were actors, writers, poets, and ministers of culture of Vanuatu, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Masterpieces

All the above efforts culminated into the Proclamation of Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 1998. In all, 90 elements/masterpieces were identified and listed from around the world. Other key meetings, the birth pains of ICH, included the Turin meeting in Italy (2001), the Elche meeting in Spain (2001) and Rio meeting in Brazil (2002). The meetings were aimed at naming, defining and setting the scope of ICH. The concept of ICH developed in response to political, economic, social and cultural environments. The debates ranged from academic to cultural, to political.

Birth of the 2003 ICH Safeguarding Convention

Finally, during the 32nd session of the General Conference in October 2003, the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICHC) was adopted unanimously. It then entered into force on 20th April 2006. Then, from November 2006, the Intergovernmental Committee engaged in a process of preparing operational directives for the implementation of the Convention which were approved by the General Assembly of the States Parties in June 2008.

According to Janet Blake, the ICH Safeguarding Convention broke ground and achieved a significant milestone in international law by introducing the strong element of community participation. In addition, any individual’s preference to identify with, or not to identify with, an ICH element overrides community claims to ownership of the ICH element. In short, though a community may claim ownership of ICH, it cannot be imposed on any member of that community. In addition, heritage which infringes on human rights does not qualify to be recognised as ICH.

Basically, there are two international lists on which elements are enshrined as ICH. These are the “List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in need of Urgent Safeguarding” and the “Representative List of the ICH of Humanity”. Zambia has so far three elements on the Representative List, the Makishi masquerade, the Gule wamkulu and the Mooba dance. In addition, States Parties draw up lists of ICH elements at national level; this is known as the National Inventory.

From the definition, the Convention categorises ICH into five domains. These are:

i. Oral traditions (including language as a vehicle for transmission): these are transmitted verbally. Examples are folktales, proverbs, idioms, riddles, panegyrics and so on.

ii. Performing arts: these are action oriented. Examples include vocal and instrumental music, dance, theatre (both traditional and modern) acting, singing, dialogue, narration, and so on.

iii. Cultural practices: for instance, traditional legal systems, traditional games and sports, and kinship ceremonies; worship rites, rites of passage, birth, weddings and funeral rites. Others are settlement patterns, preparation and preservation of food, practices specific to men, practices specific to women, hunting, fishing and gathering practices.

iv. Knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe: the following are examples, reading and predicting weather patterns, herbal medicines, traditional ecological wisdom, and knowledge about local fauna and flora. Others are rituals, beliefs, initiation rites, cosmologies, and social organisations and other forms of indigenous knowledge systems.

v. Traditional craftsmanship: for example, handicrafts and other objects such as baskets, jewellery, clothing, objects used for storage, transport and shelter, decorative art, ritual objects, musical instruments and household utensils, among others.

Therefore, ICH encompasses nearly all aspects of our livelihoods. This knowledge is relevant for personal consumption as well as for the job market. Next week we shall look at the vast portfolio of job prospects for ICH graduates.

The author is a cultural consultant and lecturer in Cultural Studies at the University of Zambia.