Let’s ensure we are food secure

Nevers Mumba says sustenance of a nation depends on food security.
He warns of three possible threats in 2022 arising from a possible drought, the fourth COVID-19 wave, and increase in the energy cost which can spiral the prices of essential commodities. He says one cannot govern a nation that is hungry, hence food security is a key factor that keeps a country on its feet.
“Zambia is an agriculture based economy. It provides a bulk on employment opportunity and keeps the peace of the nation by maintaining food security. So, basically our basis of existence as a people is agriculture and more so subsistence agriculture. That’s what feeds Zambia, that’s what keeps us alive,” Mumba said. “Today I want to talk about planning for 2022. It’s critical in serving people’s lives. 2022 has three possible threats. The first threat is the possible drought. If this condition persists longer than now, it is going to affect the yields in the coming year of agriculture. Luck of performance of the rains is going to affect the yields and later on interrupt the issue of food security and turn our country in the direction we are not going to handle. Therefore, we must solve this problem now. The second threat is the looming fourth wave of COVID-19. Since the world has been warned, it is only prudent that Zambia should plan against the very worst of the pandemic. Even if it cannot be eradicated, the pandemic’s impact can be minimised on Zambians. The third threat in 2022 is the possible increase in the energy cost which can spiral the prices of essential commodities.”
We agree.
The new dawn government must start developing a meticulous plan on how to handle these scenarios Nevers has highlighted. A combination of poor harvest in 2022 and the unavoidable negative impact of the impending increase in electricity tariffs and removal of fuel subsidies will spell doom for majority Zambians. As Nevers is advising this government should be acting in a manner that the country is heading towards facing the three calamities to avoid Zambians from suffering.
It is important to ensure the population is kept informed, to work with greater discipline and rigor, plus a greater and closer monitoring of all what is happening. As the Hakainde Hichilema’s government undertakes the reforms, their ears and feet must be firmly planted on the ground.
Jose Marti once asserted that “to govern is to foresee.” Very simple words, they are!
But as General Raul Castro noted, “Is it possible that some of our officials really find it that difficult to learn these three words from Martí’s teachings? I mean, truly ‘to govern is to foresee.’ We must learn to anticipate in order to avoid a plethora of problems. I must point out that, in general, during the implementation of reforms we have not anticipated enough, or reacted quickly enough to rectify shortcomings. In addition to not foreseeing, later we began to think about how to resolve the problem that was created, and we do not have the necessary agility to immediately confront the problem…The conclusion we should draw from this event, and many others, is that the worst that could happen, the worst thing a revolutionary or simple honest person, could do is fail to react to a problem. We do not have the right to remain unresponsive, especially given the times in which we are living and the changes we are introducing. This is an experience worth remembering, as it is one of hundreds, if not thousands of similar examples seen in the enormous task which we are undertaking to improve our country…”
Equally, as Herbert Hoover warned, “Hunger is the mother of anarchy.”
Let’s prepare adequately for possible problems – for all scenarios.
