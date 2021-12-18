PF almost lacerated the country, says Syakalima

IF you didn’t misbehave over the last five to 10 years, you could have put so many students on the bursary scheme, education minister Douglas Syakalima scolded the PF in parliament.

Winding up debate on the Ministry of Education budget in the House on Thursday, the visibly emotional Syakalima regretted the bursary backlog left created by the PF saying that right now the UPND government is the one taking care of the mess left the PF regime.

“Never again should a government politicise education. You kill a country by doing that. You almost lacerated the country yourselves for the past 10 years – a wasted and lost decade under your leadership,” he told the PF. “And the other person argued that its only K14.2 billion. [You] will realise when Mr [David] Mabumba said its K18 billion, this K14.2 billion is a ceiling in the Ministry of Education. There is also K3.1 billion for recruitment of our teachers and another K752 million which is for secondary school constituency development. And when you add that it brings you to K18 billion. There is no magic about that.”

On student sponsorship, Syakalima said the 2,000 “you are seeing was budgeted for in 2021”.

“That was PF and not UPND and we got 2,481. The other 480 is over and above budgeted for. Now… I just got this yesterday from the Loans Board. The Loans Board is currently supporting a total of 8,539 students at UNZA, 8000. I don’t know where you are getting your figures from. This was yesterday, all in all at UNZA. That budget of 2,000 is in the budget of 2021 and not in the budget of 2022. Watch the space,” he said.

Syakalima said it was wrong for politicians to politicise education.

Syakalima said it was unacceptable that from a budget of 2,000 students about 10,000 applied to be considered for student loans owing to a backlog.

“How many applied? 10,000. And the backlog when they were getting this started from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020. Fine, the budget was under PF and if you didn’t misbehave over five to 10 years, you could have slotted so many students on the bursary. And right now we have to cater for the backlog which you left yourselves,” he said.

And Syakalima said most of the education infrastructure the PF have been bragging about have stalled.

“The 2021 budget had K21.7 million which was allocated for infrastructure. The Ministry of Finance in the 2022 budget allocated K609 million against the backdrop of K21.7 million and more so these infrastructure, which were secondary school have stalled. Honourable MP for Shiwang’andu [Stephen Kampyongo] you are aware that there is in your constituency a secondary school which has been stalled for over eight years. And that is a humongous secondary school. State-of-the-art if it was finished early and it is at that school where children have to go and learn outside in the villages and many of these children fall prey to pregnancies,” he said. “Whilst our colleagues are trying to say they built infrastructure, no most of it is stalled and most of it has been stalled for over six, seven years. And this is what we want to deal with going forward.”

And Syakalima said K30 million which was allocated towards the purchase of sanitary towels for schools is the first of its kind.

He urged members of parliament to appreciate that the government had recognised the girl child in the 2022 national budget.

“Member of parliament for Milanzi, you will really appreciate that this K30 million which is allocated towards the purchase of sanitary towels is the first of its kind ever since Zambia was born. The first-ever of its kind to allocate some money of K30 million. So we are beginning from somewhere and we are so passionate about the girl child and this is where we are beginning from,” said Syakalima. “And the reasons why we are even talking about desks is because we know how a girl child cannot be squeezed on a two seater desk. There are four pupils, we are aware of that. So I thought that you as a mother appreciated this that at least a girl child has been recognised in this budget and we will do more – that I can assure you.”