Power, Buffaloes in ‘recovery’ fixture

THE MTN Super League reaches midway with two teams wounded by loses in last weekend fixtures opening week 17 when Power Dynamos host league leaders Green Buffaloes this afternoon.

The win will be much more important for the hosts as they seek to finish the first half of the season in the top six to be able to qualify to play in the ABSA Cup competition.

“We are playing the leaders; they have been playing good football and for us, we are still working our way up. So, it is not going to be easy,” said Power coach Mwenya Chipepo.

Chipepo’s flawless run since he took over the reins ended last Sunday when they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Nkana.

But Power under Chipepo have proved that they can recover quickly and pick positive results, which should worry Buffaloes in their current form of three games without a win.

Buffaloes, who at one point were run-away leaders, appear to have lost that mojo with their 12-game unbeaten run ending at the hands of fellow soldiers, Green Eagles.

Coach Justin Chinama acknowledged that his defence has been a problem in the team’s recent failures.

“Our challenge has been defending. We haven’t defended well in the last four games, but we have done our homework; I think we should be able to handle Power,” said Chinama.

With Buffaloes having already booked a spot in the ABSA Cup, the onus will be on Power although the Copperbelt Energy Corporation sponsored side will still have to depend on the outcomes of other fixtures to be played tomorrow and on Sunday.