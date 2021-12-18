Reverse fuel hike – OYV

NOT only is the hike in fuel prices shocking but it is also unprecedentedly too high especially coming from a political grouping that barely four months ago promised citizens a better Zambia, says Guess Nyirenda.

Nyirenda, the Operation Young Vote executive director, said the UPND Alliance government in general and President Hakainde Hichilema in particular know that the economy for an average citizen, more so the under and less privileged, and the youth has for a long time been a nightmare due to poor policies and decisions by the previous regime.

He said if the PF government left Zambians hurting due to poor policies and decisions, Thursday’s increase in fuel pump price by the UPND administration is worse and only condemning citizens especially the majority poor to total and untold misery and destitution.

“The UPND know too well that energy is the bedrock and pivot for any economy and any miscalculation in or around this sector is inviting misery on your own people,” he said.

Nyirenda said the UPND administration should not have forgotten easily that during the campaigns about five months ago, they carried small sachets (pamelas) of mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil – indicating that the PF had subjected citizens (the owners of the resources Zambia was endowed with) to hardships, misery and undignified livelihood by the devastating effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. “The increase in fuel now and the looming upward adjustment in electricity tariffs mean deeper suffering as the ripple effect is that costs of basic commodities will skyrocket,” he noted. “What crimes or sins have the Zambian people committed to continue being subjected to unending misery while those they elect keep enjoying free fuel, free electricity, free food, including free travels around the world?”

Nyirenda said while Zambians continue to suffer, “wallow in poverty and braving the heat being experienced now”, the elected who are supposed to be servants and duty bearers are enjoying air-conditioned houses, offices and vehicles and not feeling the heat the poor voters are grappling with.

He said if the UPND administration is to continue enjoying the support of the majority Zambians and also deal with the many frustrations Zambians are facing, the hike in the fuel pump price should be reversed with immediate effect.

Nyirenda said Zambians especially the youth would not accept misery, destitution, abuse and undignified lives beyond what the PF regime subjected them to, which the hike in fuel pump price is presenting.

“Our counsel as Operation Young Vote to the new dawn UPND Alliance administration is that they should not take Zambians for granted as this hike which is contrary to their campaign promises is happening too soon into office,” said Nyirenda. “Whereas Zambians may be giving the new dawn UPND government a benefit of doubt on some issues, the government must know that on this matter of fuel hike barely four months in office, they have lost the confidence of the general public.”

Pump price for petrol has been adjusted from K17.62 per litre to K21.16. Diesel from K15.59 to K20.15 while Low Sulfur Gasoil has been increased from K17.82 to K22.29.