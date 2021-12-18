Why are there few women CEOs in Zambia?

[By Shadrick Changala]

When I was at Chamboli Secondary School in Kitwe, I was usually cowed into submission by the level of some top class intelligent girls who dominated the echelon of academic excellence.

Where are all the intelligent beautiful girls gone? Every graduation, we see top class achievements being bestowed on well adorned ladies from different colleges and universities. Infact, of recent ZIALE has produced more phenomenal performance of female candidates than males. The last one I attended at the High Court, a bevy of twenty three young lasses had made it in life by graduating with flying colours as compared to only two mid-aged men on the line up. But when it comes to corporate leadership, a dotted few appointment of female chief executive officers (CEOs) cannot move a niddle. What happens to these ladies as they climb the corporate ladder? It is no secret that women are underrepresented in the highest leadership roles at corporations and public companies. There is a dangerously obtaining gender disparity chasm at executive level than any class of leadership at the moment. One might wonder, with all the global and national efforts by the gender-line ministry, NGOs and the massive public relations campaigns by companies pledging to invest in policies to achieve genuine gender inclusivity and diversity, why does most executive management (Exma) of private and public companies look like a ‘Boys Brigade Club’?. Even the boy’s brigade club of recent years accepts female members on their board. A recent survey by Equilar, a Wall Street Journal briefly explored why so few women hold CEO positions. It was revealed that a whopping 93 per cent were male, while barely 7 percent were female. There was only 13 percent female chief financial officers in contrast to 87 per cent of males. The results give insight into why C-Suite gender diversity is lacking, and why these disparities lead to predominantly male CEOs.

It was discovered that most females prefer roles in human resources (HR), legal and administration. HR executive roles (CHRO) especially have been held by women in the highest frequency of all studied roles over the last 10 years. Women accounted for nearly 58 per cent of HR executive roles. However, it was noted that these types of ‘functional’ leadership roles, while important, do not typically lead executives to a trajectory toward becoming CEOs. One of the challenges for women in management remains the lack of female representation in positions that deal with the bottomline or with profit-and-loss (P&L). The four executive roles with the lowest prevalence of women are – investment/finance, information technology, and operations and sales. These job functions are significant in that they often lead to other high-ranking roles. For instance, chief financial officers frequently become CEOs. Additionally, chief commercial officers typically fall within the top two or three highest-paid executives at a company. So, there is need to have a pipeline of females as a stepping-stone to these roles. Potential and current high flier women should be moved from static roles like accounting/administration and thrown in the deep-end of top-level technology and operations responsibilities. Now, do we need to consider an alternative approach to effect real diversified change at the corporate top ranks? Yes, change must begin at the top. A deliberate policy to appoint deserving female board members. And when female CEOs get there, they need to commit to promoting diversified senior management teams.

The other hurdle advanced was that women are often not considered for international assignments because of the assumption that women with families find it more difficult than men with families to relocate or travel for extended periods. The unfortunate consequence is that women do not get equal access to international roles, which often is a prerequisite for being appointed as CEO.

Deliberate policy for gender parity on boards

This is an opportune time for women to canvas for improved female representation on parastatal corporation boards from the new dawn government. While previously, the advocacy for gender equality did not surpass anticipated levels, not even to a minimal requirement of 30 per cent, the unequal numbers of female members of parliament should be equalised on the other scale of leadership. This should be on parastatal company boards. According to the survey alluded to, only 19.7 per cent of board positions were held by females last year. This is a serious structural disregard for gender diversity. It is symptomatic of a larger gender structural problem in the governance system. This is troubling, and for more reasons than the obvious one that structural inequality and misogyny has continued to exist in corporate affairs. Something should be done and done quickly. Women have now earned more degrees in higher education than the number of meals they cook per day, including at graduate level, than men. The talent pool of women is expanding, and we should give them the same opportunities to lead with competence, just as men who have incompetently occupied those positions. From the mailroom to the boardroom, it does appear that many companies are not serious about their commitment to diversity and equality. So now we leave it to the appointing authority.

Board dynamics

Board appointments and dynamics remain largely a black box. Not so much information is accessed on the selection and appointment process or on the differences between women’s and men’s experiences as directors. It is not good corporate governance to only have women in the boardroom, just to write notes as secretaries or to be sent to fetch the board’s coffee than sit at its table. I remember one incident when my former female director was mistaken for my secretary when we went to meet a prospective investor.

In conclusion, a model containing the dimensions critical to a high-performing board, from functional and industry expertise to behavioral attributes need to be considered. It takes more than great talent to make a great board. Talent alone cannot overcome dysfunctional dynamics. Companies are increasingly recognising the distinction between diversity and inclusiveness. Diversity is counting the number of female members. Inclusiveness is making the numbers count. Boards need to improve on both dimensions. Having a diversified workforce is good business.

Send comment to: changalas@gmail.com.