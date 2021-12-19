Change of government: health reforms inevitable – Part IV

[By Brian Kabika]

Introduction

Today’s article continues from Part III where we ended last week.

Particular focus today will be on the Tropical Diseases Research Centre Act No. 301 of the Laws of Zambia (hereinafter called “TDRC Act”), which established the Tropical Diseases Research Center in Ndola (hereinafter called “TDRC”). The article will attempt to show how important TDRC is and also demonstrate that instead of creating the Zambia National Public Health Institute (hereinafter called “the Institute”) through the enactment of the Zambia National Public Health Institute Act No.19 of 2020 of the Laws of Zambia (hereinafter called “the ZNPHI Act”), which transformed the Institute from a department under the Ministry of Health (hereinafter called “the MoH”) into a statutory or corporate body, the government should have amended the TDRC Act in order to strengthen the operations of TDRC.

Tropical Diseases Research Centre (TDRC)

Before I proceed to talk about TDRC, I wish to make a brief comment about the World AIDS Day which fell on 1st December, 2021 and the statement made by H E President Hakainde Hichilema (when swearing in permanent secretaries). This was concerning the Ministers and Permanent Secretaries in the previous government getting paid allowances for attending meetings within Lusaka. The two issues will be addressed seriatim.

The World AIDS Day is commemorated (hereinafter called “the Day”) to show support to people living with HIV or AIDS and to remember those who have lost their lives from the disease. The theme of the World AIDS Day for 2021 was “End Inequalities, End AIDS,” and special focus was on reaching people left behind.

According to the World Health Organisation (hereinafter called “WHO”), in 2020, it was estimated that 37,700,000 people lived with HIV, 680,000 people died from HIV-related causes, 1,500,000 people were newly infected with HIV and 73 per cent of the people who lived with HIV received lifelong antiretroviral therapy. These figures demonstrate that HIV remains a major public health issue that affects millions of people worldwide.

In Zambia, the day was commemorated countrywide and according to the MoH, the country recorded 51,000 new HIV infections in 2020. This may not be surprising. It can be recalled that in 2020, the country witnessed some health officials agreeing to providing safe passage and distribution of unsafe condoms and medical gloves to health facilities across the country.

This may be one of the reasons that could have contributed to the 51,000 cases. The author wishes to suggest to the MoH to go a step further and give the statistics of where the condoms and medical gloves were distributed and then to compare this with the distribution of the new infections. This may help in giving the true picture of whether the distribution of the unworthy condoms and medical gloves to health facilities across the country had an impact on the population.

Concerning the issue of government officials getting paid undeserved allowances, this author is reliably informed that this has been problematic for several years in almost all ministries and statutory bodies. Public officers, especially senior ones, connive with their juniors to share allowances that they are not entitled to.

This is how it is done, especially in the MoH (headquarters, provincial, district and health centres) and statutory bodies falling under this ministry. For example, you will find that in a week, there may be five different workshops taking place for five days in different categories or programmes such as malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, indoor residual spray and male circumcision. Each programme has a coordinator and list of participants. The workshops may even take place in different locations. However, when it comes to allowances, some officials who may have attended one workshop are made to sign for allowances for all the five workshops, including for those meetings they did not attend. How possible is it that one person can be in five places at the same time?

But how does someone who has not attended a meeting or programme sign for an allowance that they are not entitled to? This question may have been answered in the office of the Auditor-General Interim Report, dated 31st July, 2020 on the Utilisation of Covid-19 Resources (hereafter called “the Report”). According to the Report’s findings on pages 12 to 36:

K27, 267 was paid to two (2) officers in the MoH from Kasama who purported to have been requested to travel to Lusaka to collect the Covid-19 items at the Medical Stores Limited. However, there was no correspondence from the Ministry of Health authorising them to travel; K59,213 was irregularly paid to officers as daily subsistence allowances and fuel in Eastern Province but they did not attend the critical care and case management training meeting on Covid-19;

K45,840 was over paid to officers attending a critical care and case management training on Covid-19 in Muchinga Province (daily subsistence and lunch allowances) because they got paid for four days when the workshop was held for three days; K37,100 was over paid to officers attending a critical care and case management training on Covid-19 on the Copperbelt Province (daily subsistence and lunch allowances) because they got paid for four days when the workshop was held for three days; and K47,900 was over paid to officers attending a critical care and case management training on Covid-19 in Southern Province (daily subsistence and lunch allowances) because they got paid for four days when the workshop was held for three days.

This author is also reliably informed that between August and October, 2016, some officials at the MoH and one chief executive officer in a statutory body may have gotten paid travelling allowances (in dollars) of not less than four days for a workshop/trip to Morocco which never materialised.

The MoH is one of the ministries with well-qualified civil servants. This ministry has best personnel one may think of, although it is unbelievable that the same educated officers can get allowances for work they have not undertaken.

And if the probe currently taking place at the MoH in relation to the procurement unit was extended to examining pay sheets for workshops conducted in the last five years under MoH (headquarter, provincial, district and health centres) and statutory bodies falling thereunder, a good number of officers from these institutions may end up being indicted for theft or stealing under the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Section 265 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia (hereinafter called “the Code”) provides the definition of theft. It enacts:

“265 (1) A person who fraudulently and without claim of right takes anything capable of being stolen, or fraudulently converts to the use of any person other than the general or special owner thereof anything capable of being stolen, is said to steal that thing.

(2) A person who takes or converts anything capable of being stolen is deemed to do so fraudulently if he does so with any of the following intents, that is to say:

an intent permanently to deprive the general or special owner of the thing of it; an intent to use the thing as a pledge or security; an intent to part with it on a condition as to its return which the person taking or converting it may be unable to perform;

an intent to deal with it in such a manner that it cannot be returned in the condition in which it was at the time of the taking or conversion; in the case of money, an intent to use it at the will of the person who takes or converts it, although he may intend afterwards to repay the amount to the owner.”

Receiving an allowance (s) for zero work amounts to theft or stealing. The punishment of stealing government or institution allowance (s) without attending a workshop or meeting or programme may be imprisonment for five (5) years. Section 272 of the Code enacts:

“Any person who steals anything capable of being stolen is guilty of the felony termed “theft”, and, unless owing to the circumstances of the theft or the nature of the thing stolen, some other punishment is provided, is liable to imprisonment for five years.”

It is the hope of this author that the new dawn government will reform the health sector so that officers get paid allowances for the meetings or workshops or programmes they have attended and not otherwise. Further, this author hopes that the new dawn government appointed ministers and permanent secretaries will also not be made to sign or receive allowances they do not deserve by their juniors.

Back to TDRC

Coming to back to TDRC, I wish to say that before I go on to look at what TRDC does, it may be necessary to give a brief historical perspective of this institution. Although it has been in existence for slightly over 40 years, few people, including health personnel know about this important institution in the health sector. The reason could be attributed to the lack of interest by the government and many stakeholders in public health research.

Historical perspective of TDRC

Located in Ndola at Ndola Teaching Hospital on the 6th floor, TDRC was born out of the World Health Organisation’s (hereinafter called “WHO”) 27th General Assembly, held in April 1974 in Geneva, Switzerland under Resolution Number WHA27.52.

Conclusion

In next week’s article, we shall continue to look at the reforms that are required in the health sector, particularly focusing in-depth on the historical perspective of TDRC.

