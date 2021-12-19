Emphasise poverty reduction, not eurobond repayments

[By Yobert K. Shamapande]

“It is unacceptable that Zambia is still poor 57 years after independence,” so lamented President Hakainde Hichilema on the eve of the country’s 57th Independence commemoration.

I fully agree. On the ground, we find some 70 to 80 per cent of our fellow citizens still wallowing in extreme poverty, with little or no access to the basic essentials of life, including adequate nutrition, basic education, primary healthcare, decent shelter, clean drinking water and others.

Zambia as a society has been traumatised, especially over the past ten years, by utter neglect and corruption whereby a few became filthy rich overnight, leaving the vast majority abjectly poor. That’s why I have argued throughout this analysis, that poverty reduction must be the top priority of the new government, demanding immediate social interventions instead of debt servicing. And that’s why it is morally bankrupt for those few political leaders and cadres who robbed the country blind to now brag about conspicuous opulence in an environment of so much pain.

The United Nations has warned that only nine years remain to realising the global ‘Sustainable Development Goals’ – foremost among them being to ‘End poverty in all its forms everywhere’ by 2030. While this is a daunting task for Zambia, the new dawn administration must begin.

“Show me your budget; I will tell you your priorities,” so the saying goes.

Finance minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane began that process by showing us the budget and launching the defining national agenda in his presentation to parliament on 29 October 2021 – he demonstrated how best to start moving from the recent socio-political trauma towards a more compassionate and just society. Into 100 days of the UPND administration, I have revisited the electoral map of August 12 and it is evident that the voters from Chienge to Chililabombwe to Chavuma, Dundumwezi, Malambo, Nangoma, Shang’ombo and everywhere in between, spoke with a unified, profound voice – they wanted change, to a more responsive, caring governance than what the PF had hitherto constructed.

And the game changer? People’s deep pain on the ground! The 2.8 million Zambian voters said, in no ambiguous terms, that they were fed up with living under the oppressive conditions of poverty, deprivation and squalor in a land of abundance; that they were tired of the endemic corruption industry that robbed them of investible resources, their future and their children’s future; they were tired of hunger, malnutrition without end, and of the agony of watching their children go to bed on empty stomachs due to high cost of food etc; the youths of Zambia, in particular, became infuriated by being relegated to perpetual unemployment, idleness and unproductive lives; the voters became deeply troubled by collapsed education, with schools that did not teach children; by broken healthcare with hospitals, clinics going without medicines and therefore incapable of providing proper care to the needy. And finally, the voters resoundingly rejected the cynical politics of tribalism, regionalism, violence with impunity and outright tyrannical cadreism propagated by the PF leadership.

These were no theoretical issues but concrete arguments that featured prominently in the voters’ minds and therefore on the ballot. As a result, PF lost the election and the Zambian people prevailed for once.

In his budget speech, the finance minister further bemoaned the challenges posed by excessive national debt inherited from the PF – now believed to be around US $27 billion or 140 per cent of the current GDP, with some $2 billion arrears in principal and interest – and its crippling impact on social delivery. PF found less than $ 2 billion of debt upon assuming office in September 2011, but piled up huge amounts of new debt recklessly in just ten years. The ideal, sustainable debt level should fall within the range of 40 percent of the GDP, so why did the PF violate all fundamental principles and guardrails of fiscal good governance to incur that much debt?

And, frankly, it is troubling that the creditors, who knew better, could continue to dish out so much money to this proverbial ‘drunken cousin’ until he defaulted on the loans.

Dr Musokotwane, rather mildly, criticised the PF excessive borrowing as being “one of the worst economic blunders of the last ten years [that] has significantly contributed to the suffering we see today.” No doc, it was a criminal, reckless and irresponsible fiscal mis-governance of the kind never seen before in Zambia. And what did all that money buy? Nothing really.

But the recent events by the anticorruption investigative bodies have unearthed huge stacks upon stacks of cash in people’s houses, vehicles etc. showing that corruption was rife in PF. We must therefore insist for the new dawn government to renegotiate hard the restructuring of the debt while protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people. And that will be the harder part. I don’t know about Eurobond creditors, but we must resist the danger of allowing the eurobond debate to consume all the oxygen in efforts to placate foreign investors.

Government has a duty to remain true to what it was elected to do – to improve the lives and livelihoods of the people, revive the economy and ensure the social upliftment of all Zambians.

Most reputable creditors, including bilateral lenders, multilateral institutions, and commercial creditors, do understand and share that vision of social covenant. They should be able to afford Zambia the wriggle room out of this debt crisis if it demonstrates genuine focus on the priorities of the people – to alleviate poverty, feed the hungry, educate the children, provide healthcare and guarantee social protections for the most vulnerable.

Any creditor organisation – IMF or otherwise – that deviates from or undermines these cardinal tenets of human development, is not worth doing business with. Zambia should never repeat the 1990s’ unfettered economic liberalism whereby state assets were sold off, leaving the economy de-industrialised and the country paralysed. Thousands of workers were thrown out of employment. Some workers died from social anxiety and despondence , the lack of means with which to support their families. Poverty escalated. Street children, orphans, people with disabilities and more littered our streets.

Thus, in my judgement, Zambia today contends with four major emergencies – of extreme poverty, rampant corruption, soaring youth unemployment and severely broken education and healthcare. Left unattended to, all these can be deadly; all demand immediate and robust ameliorative interventions.

One hundred days on, I believe, the UPND administration is largely moving on the right trajectory in these areas. However, it appears that its social agenda could be hampered by the appointments of personnel uncommitted to the cause.

But given the development crises inherited from the PF’s traumatic misrule, Zambia needs a comprehensive, coherent recovery or restoration programme with huge resource commitments and all-hands-on deck. Haphazard measures will not do. Government will need crusaders to reinforce critical policies and programmes. To that end, I have outlined below a ten-point programme of some major, most impactful policy fundamentals for government as it grapples with the issues of reducing human suffering and improving the lives of the people.

1. Help people quickly and visibly. In a democratic exercise, those who voted for change on 12 August expected and deserved to see and feel the results of their vote immediately – in fact, yesterday!

This entails government to move expeditiously to establish a crusader agency to accelerate the implementation of the expanded social protections, including the social grants, cash transfers some of which started under PF as electioneering gimmicks. It is imperative to address the general welfare of the people, especially of the elderly, people with disabilities, street beggars, street children etc. visibly as well as to enhance their access to food security and nutritional programmes, more so in rural areas. Here, government can ill afford to be overly deliberative or methodical while the people’s suffering deepens.

2. On poverty reduction – government should empower a crusader agency to champion the fight against poverty through spearheading and coordinating the delivery of highly impactful social programmes, including protections, unemployment benefits, nutritional issues and provisioning of other basic needs.

Never accept the conventional argument that economic growth alone will somehow trickledown benefits to the poor. It is a demonstrably false concept. Poverty must be tackled frontally.

3. On fighting corruption – never grant amnesty to those who plundered the country’s resources because the suffering they inflicted was too deep; they even stole funds intended for cash transfers to help the wretchedly poor in our society. They must be held accountable. For the general populace will never accept nor forgive a feeble fight against such deeply entrenched greed and corruption displayed over the past ten years.

Government should set up another crusader body (although admittedly existing anticorruption agencies are beginning to make headways) over and above the existing technical arms, and with a wider mandate to smoke out, stamp out corruption and corrupt practices wherever they occur – including from the critical areas of procurements, awarding of contracts and law enforcement. The agency should also lead the crusade to recover stolen assets and corruptly acquired wealth as well as to hold the culprits accountable. Government should never get deterred by the rising cries of ‘witch hunt’ by corruption apologists. Appeasers of plunderers are riding on the back of a dangerous tiger, and their efforts are bound to fail miserably.

4. Youth unemployment still is the most dangerous ticking time bomb requiring an emergency response to defuse. We see young people just loiter the streets of our towns. And as schools keep churning out huge numbers of school leavers each year, government should launch a national skills development corps – akin to the national service under UNIP – to be the holding transition or, for the lack of a better word, the ‘safe harbour’ for mitigating young people’s emotions and expectations.

Under the UNIP era, school leavers were first deployed into national service to be drilled with, among others, military skills to defend the country once surrounded by hostile neighbours. Today’s school leavers, however, require different skill sets. Thus, the skills development corps would expose the young people to a variety of employable skills, including artisan skills applicable for employment in both the urban-industrial and rural-agricultural environments before venturing into the traditional labour market.

Further, government should immediately revive the manpower planning service to facilitate the absorption of the youths into the economy of the country while they contemplate training in their fields of interest or their chosen careers.

In short, youth programming and participation, especially in rural areas, are key to addressing their plight. They should be engaged in various programmes dealing with public works, construction, nutrition, education, healthcare while, at the same time, venturing into self-entrepreneurial activities.

5. Pay pensioners or retirees their benefits promptly now and in the future. This is particularly urgent given the budgetary provision of K6 billion set aside for social protections. For it is unconscionable that some retirees have not been paid benefits since 2008, resulting in many falling into abject poverty and destitution while others are passing on as paupers.

6. Reform education, to become a true starting point for expanding social opportunities. The recent removal of tuition and examination fees in secondary schools, was a most welcome relief for the struggling mothers who can’t afford parting with even K50 for fees instead of buying food.

We are all products of a heavily subsidised educational system in this country with unmistakable national benefits. We should therefore owe nothing less to the younger generation of Zambians.

Beyond that, I contend, it is now time for the UPND administration to commit Zambia on the path to universal, mandatory and free (subsidised) public education for all school-age children through grade twelve. For every Zambian child needs and deserves access to quality education.

Clearly, the policy I have espoused here will cause more school overcrowding in an already congested system. But, I would argue, that it will be a worthwhile price to pay for expanding equity and social justice in our society. And for a girl-child, that will mean a freedom ticket out of the scourge of early marriages as school-age children will be bound to remain in school by law.

Further, through the collaborative efforts of public-private partnerships, especially with the church institutions, schools should overcome the effects of congestions as government has already committed to employing 30,000 more teachers to alleviate the pupil-to-teacher ratios. By so doing, HH will forever remembered as the Zambian President who championed equal access to education for every child, a feat that eluded his six predecessors

But where will the money come from? Cynics have often posed that irritating question about free education. And the answer: society has a solemn obligation to educate its children. Period. So how do you raise the money?

First, stop engaging in grandiose schemes of constructing costly flyovers on perfectly functioning roads while relegating thousands of children to mass illiteracy, malnutrition and homelessness; while hospitals operate without medicines, and millions of Zambians wallow under abject poverty.

Second, reduce the cost of government business and reorder national funding priorities to reinforce education and other needy areas. Reduce the levels of ministries and corresponding cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries to just about fifteen as well as cut down on foreign mission representations (embassies, high commissions, consulates) to no more than twenty significant ones. That should shift critical resources to education and other needy sectors.

Third, stop the costly ‘tradition’ whereby members of parliament continue purchasing expensive SUVs in each parliamentary cycle, instead of buying smaller, less costly vehicles while devoting more resources to education and healthcare for the people. How do leaders ever feel comfortable driving around in fancy vehicles and drawing hefty allowances amid so much suffering among the people they supposedly serve? No doubt, this project will require thought, planning and programming to accomplish. But isn’t that what Zambian efforts really need at the moment?

7. Launch a universal access to healthcare services with emphasis on primary level structures, including building new health centres and health posts critical to reducing poverty. The issues of manpower and skills shortages have haunted the healthcare outreach, especially to rural areas. Government’s intention to recruit some 11,000 healthcare personnel in 2022, presumably of diverse skill sets, should alleviate such deficiencies.

For years, Zambia has debated and vacillated between imposing healthcare user fees or eliminating them. It is now time to drop user fees altogether wherever they still impact the poor so as to expand access and social equity in this critical service.

8. Solve the electricity blackouts or load-shedding immediately. They will undermine the development efforts. Power shortages act like a blunt instrument that punishes the well-to-do and the poor alike while seriously weakening the country’s industrial productive capacity and job creation. Further, they violate the principle of social equity as the poor are the least able to afford alternative sources of energy like generators, solar etc.

Zambia’s energy deficit issue has been a nightmare for so long. It seems to me three factors influence the energy production and distribution strategy in the country: badly outdated, if not, dilapidated infrastructure, development that has outstripped the carrying capacity of the existing energy system or incompetent policy and management structures directing the use of energy.

But whatever the cause, management of this strategic industry is key. The very first step in fixing the electricity issue should be, in my view, to suspend exporting energy of any kind until the internal crisis fully stabilises. Second, (and government has already moved on that front) is the reshaping of Zesco’s policy and management structures. Zesco needs to attract new brains to rethink the energy strategy and reprogramme the operations. And the third option should of course entail efforts to rehabilitate the infrastructure and expand the productive capacity. However, while these efforts are commendable, they often fall short under faulty policy and management directions.

9. The farming season now is upon us, government needs to expedite and strengthen the provision of farm input support targeted to the poor, especially to rural women. This will guarantee not only food security, especially for children, but also to promote the income-generation capacity in the rural economy.

10. Finally, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) — whose funding level has been enhanced from K1.6 million to nearly K26 million – is a commendable attempt to take development to the people, at local level. Absent corruption, CDF could turn out to be an effective social programming innovation, particularly in promoting poverty alleviation, access to basic education, primary healthcare, decent shelter, clean drinking water as well as youth and women empowerment initiatives.

Regrettably, however, there are still drawbacks in this area. The main one being that constituency and district structures, especially in rural areas, have lacked the skills and expertise to effectively plan, programme and execute projects. Therefore, it will require diligent MPs and other local leadership to make CDF effective in development programming centres. And the central government should capacitate CDFs with the necessary skills and expertise to match their expanded developmental responsibilities.

The author was a presidential candidate in the 2001 election. He has published a book titled: ‘Why Bother About the Poor – The politics of Poverty, Peace and Development in Southern Africa’; and is presently finalising manuscript for a book about ‘Fulfilling Zambia’s Promise & 10 Imperatives For Social Renewal’. Email: yshamapande@hotmail.com.