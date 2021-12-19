‘Fixed’ fuel prices

Finally, the new dawn administration has fixed Zambians – it has increased the cost of fuel without a plausible reason!
Yes, they have been mooting this idea. First through Minister of Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane saying the US $21 million fuel subsidy per month could go elsewhere like the education sector – bringing back meal allowances for public university students. Then came Minister of Energy Peter Kapala who placed Indeni refinery on care and maintenance. They left or opened the door for oil marketing companies – private sector -to bring in finished petroleum products. Ideally, the government must have put up a coherent narrative on the need to adjust fuel prices upwards given the dire socio-economic situation in our country. Hakainde Hichilema should have been forthright and sell the idea of increasing fuel to our citizens. He should have explained the reasons and attempt convincing the nation on the pros and cons. But he’s been waving his white gloves elsewhere!
This is why a narrative is fast mushrooming that this new dawn government got into power through a big lie. And can you blame anyone to suggest so? Why increase fuel prices when all along you told the nation you would reduce the cost? You vilified PF for failing Zambians in the energy sector! Not too long ago, Hakainde kept stressing that the high cost of fuel in Zambia is due to middlemen. Remember this pledge – “The UPND and HH plan to: 1. Streamline the procurement, supply and distribution cycle to eliminate extortion by middlemen. 2. Reform pump price TAXATION to optimise value for customers. The UPND and HH aim to achieve a fuel pump price of around K12-K13 per litre. 2021 for Bally. Bally Will Fix It”?
Is Hakainde saying he has failed to find or remove those middlemen? Or he’s saying he found them handy and hiking the pump prices was the only logical way? Why has he failed to remove these middlemen and reduce fuel prices as he promised Zambians? If this is not a blue lie coming from Hakainde, then what is it? Alternatively, is this an admission from Hakainde that theory and practice are two different things? Has he failed to implement his theories in real terms? Is the dawn turning into a premature dusk?
We all know that even PF, had they won the elections, was going to increase fuel prices. At least PF, even in their evil way of doing things, they had a well-oiled government machinery to communicate whatever intentions. They could have pointed at global rise in fuel prices and even the impact of COVID-19! The Ministry of Information and Media would have swung into action parroting the narrative. They knew how to sell even a lie! Remember the K5 Saudi oil deal? We are not saying the UPND must engage or resort to feeding citizens on a poisonous menu of lies than they already have from campaign promises to the chaotic handling of governance issues since taking the reigns. In fact, on this score Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata were good at explaining to the public whatever their regime attempted to implement with inch-perfect justifications! Under Hakainde, his administration so far is chaotic. It is getting bloated but still behaving like they are in electoral campaign season! It is proving highly chaotic such that the criminal PF seem to be better! How did it get to this?
We humbly advise Hakainde to invest in proper and clear government communication channels. It is not enough to blot State House with moribund communication staff. Where there is capable manpower, even one or two officers can communicate to the masses effectively. Communication under Hakainde’s presidency has been a very big problem, and we still wonder if he has not seen this or it is his style of leadership. Just look at Stake House assignments, there is total chaos. Citizens are always ambushed about Hakainde’s daily diary, including journalists. Yet, State House staff is paid to help Hakainde govern well. The media only get to know about State House programmes through Hakainde’s Facebook Page. What is it that he is hiding? If it’s insecurity which has haunted him during his 15-year stay in the opposition, let him accept that he is now in full control of State security. He is very safe.
What is prevailing now should not be the official means of communicating presidential messages. Hakainde should not follow the Donald Trump style. We all know how Trump ended!
There are clearly established government channels, not those of the ruling party. UPND is no longer in opposition, so they should use every government tool available to communicate to the people effectively. Right now, journalists have no access to presidential pictures because these are no longer circulated. We do not know the role of the current presidential photographer; whether pictures of presidential functions he takes are for his personal use or for the public. Yes, people can have degrees and other qualifications, but if they just occupy offices without doing anything then it is even better to hire a certificate holder or a Grade 12 graduate who will speak to the people in clear terms.
Hakainde is busy dishing out appointments which defy logic, draining the same public resources citizens are being punished for – this time with fuel increase. Next is electricity tariffs and who knows the IMF prescriptions we are yet to endure? There is a possibility that the IMF will demand unbundling of Zesco. If they have not demanded that already. And this will result in serious job losses.
It is too quick really for Hakainde to lose trust and confidence of the people given the overwhelming – global – mandate he received. People sacrificed for him and he voluntarily impregnated their expectations when he must have managed the promises! These are strange times. But it is not right to soak people’s hopes, to renege on your prime pledges without a word!
We are told, “Don’t lie, don’t cheat, or make promises you can’t keep. There’s no greater fraud than a promise not kept. A promise means everything but once it is broken sorry means nothing.”
And Douglas MacArthur once said, “A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.”
Again, we appeal to Hakainde to learn to communicate all his policies, good or bad and clearly so to the people. It does not pay to just keep the understanding to yourself while imagining that everyone else understands or appreciates intentions of your reforms. Hakainde is not in the corporate world, but in politics where everyone expects an explanation on whatever he does or says. Right now there are serious complaints on our streets from the common man about these fuel price increases. And because there is no one from government to explain clearly to them, they will definitely believe lies coming from the PF spin doctors. Is he fixing the economy or squeezing further our people? Time alone will tell.
