Fuel jump a huge shock, says Haabazoka

[By Walusungu Lundu]

THE Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) says the effects of the increase in the prices of petroleum products will soon be felt soon through the prices of goods and services.

EAZ president Lubinda Haabazoka in an interview said the increment should have been done gradually to prepare the economy.

Haabazoka said increasing the prices by a kwacha every month should have been reasonable.

“The increment should have been done gradually, maybe a kwacha a month. Because increasing by over K3 is going to affect the economy negatively. Not all is rosy in the economy as government itself has said. So households and businesses are struggling,” said Haabazoka. “Subsidies exist to make it a bit easier for households and business to survive. The increase is welcome but increments should be gradual to gradually prepare the economy to the increases. So what is going to happen now that this is a huge jump, it’s a huge shock, and we will feel it very soon through various prices of goods and services.”

Following the removal of subsidies on the commodity, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) increased the fuel pump prices on Thursday.

Petrol has been increased by K3.54 ngwee per litre from K17.62 to K21.16 while diesel has been increased by K4.56 from K15.59 per litre to K20.15.

Prices of kerosene have remained unchanged while Low Sulfur Gasoil (LSG) has been increased by K4.47 to trade at K22.29.

ERB board chairperson Reynolds Bowa told the media in Lusaka on the material day that the pricing trigger band of 2.5 per cent change in wholesale prices would be maintained to allow for price stability within the pricing cycle.

Bowa also said the board would start reviewing petroleum prices every 30 days as opposed to 60 days.