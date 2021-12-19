Overview of the Constitution – Part 2

[By Simon Kalolo Kabanda]
Part VI: LEGISLATURE
Legislative Authority:
– Principles of legislative authority, Article 61;
– Parliament, vesting of legislative authority and Members of Parliament, Article 62;
– Functions of Parliament and National Assembly, Article 63;
– Introduction of Bills in National Assembly, Article 64;
– Money Bills, Article 65;
– Presidential assent and referral, Article 66;
– Statutory instruments, Article 67;
– Election and composition of National Assembly, Article 68;
– Nominated Members of Parliament, Article 69;
– Qualifications and disqualifications of Members of Parliament, Article 70;
– Nominations for election to National Assembly, Article 71;
– Vacation of office as Member of Parliament and dissolution of political party, Article 72;
– Petition of election of Member of Parliament, Article 73;
– Leader of Government Business and Leader of Opposition, Article 74.
Proceedings of National Assembly:
– Sittings of National Assembly, Article 75;
– Freedom of speech, powers, privileges and immunities, Article 76;
– Procedure of National Assembly, Article 77;
– Voting in National Assembly, Article 78;
– Alteration of Constitution, Article 79;
– Committees of National Assembly, Article 80;
– Term and prorogation of Parliament, Article 81.
Speaker, Deputy Speakers and Officers of National Assembly:
– Speaker and Deputy Speakers of National Assembly, Article 82;
– Removal of Speaker on specified grounds, Article 83;
– Clerk of National Assembly, Article 84;
– Officers of National Assembly, Article 85.
General Parliamentary Matters:
– Presidential address to National Assembly and presidential messages, Article 86;
– Vote of censure, Article 87;
– Right to petition and make comments, Article 88;
– Public access and participation, Article 89.
Part VII: EXECUTIVE
Executive Authority:
– Principles of executive authority, Article 90;
– Presidency and vesting of executive authority, Article 91;
– Executive functions of President, Article 92;
– Confirmation of presidential decisions and instructions, Article 93;
– Approval of appointments and measures by National Assembly, Article 94;
– Ratification of appointments and measures by National Assembly, Article 95;
– Advisory Committee on prerogative of mercy, Article 96;
– Prerogative of mercy, Article 97;
– Protection of President from legal proceedings, Article 98.
Election of President:
– Returning officer for presidential elections, Article 99;
– Qualifications and disqualifications for nomination as presidential candidate, Article 100;
– Election of President, Article 101;
– Disqualification for run-off, Article 102;
– Election petition, Article 103;
– Transition period before assuming office, Article 104.
Assumption of Office, Tenure of Office and Vacancy in the Presidency:
– Assumption of office, Article 105;
– Tenure of office of President and vacancy, Article 106;
– Removal of President on grounds of incapacity, Article 107;
– Impeachment of President, Article 108;
– Performance of executive functions during absence of President, Article 109.
Vice-President:
– Vice-President, election to office and swearing in, Article 110;
– Tenure of office of Vice-President and vacancy, Article 111;
– Functions of Vice-President, Article 112.
Cabinet Ministers:
– Cabinet, Article 113;
– Functions of Cabinet, Article 114;
– Proceedings of Cabinet meetings, Article 115;
– Ministers, Article 116;
– Provincial Minister, Article 117.
If you have any question or issue regarding the Constitution and/or related matters that you would like this column to discuss, kindly send a message to me either through SMS, WhatsApp: +260-761-206353, or email: shimwenya@yahoo.com.