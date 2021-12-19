Overview of the Constitution – Part 2

[By Simon Kalolo Kabanda]

Part VI: LEGISLATURE

Legislative Authority:

– Principles of legislative authority, Article 61;

– Parliament, vesting of legislative authority and Members of Parliament, Article 62;

– Functions of Parliament and National Assembly, Article 63;

– Introduction of Bills in National Assembly, Article 64;

– Money Bills, Article 65;

– Presidential assent and referral, Article 66;

– Statutory instruments, Article 67;

– Election and composition of National Assembly, Article 68;

– Nominated Members of Parliament, Article 69;

– Qualifications and disqualifications of Members of Parliament, Article 70;

– Nominations for election to National Assembly, Article 71;

– Vacation of office as Member of Parliament and dissolution of political party, Article 72;

– Petition of election of Member of Parliament, Article 73;

– Leader of Government Business and Leader of Opposition, Article 74.

Proceedings of National Assembly:

– Sittings of National Assembly, Article 75;

– Freedom of speech, powers, privileges and immunities, Article 76;

– Procedure of National Assembly, Article 77;

– Voting in National Assembly, Article 78;

– Alteration of Constitution, Article 79;

– Committees of National Assembly, Article 80;

– Term and prorogation of Parliament, Article 81.

Speaker, Deputy Speakers and Officers of National Assembly:

– Speaker and Deputy Speakers of National Assembly, Article 82;

– Removal of Speaker on specified grounds, Article 83;

– Clerk of National Assembly, Article 84;

– Officers of National Assembly, Article 85.

General Parliamentary Matters:

– Presidential address to National Assembly and presidential messages, Article 86;

– Vote of censure, Article 87;

– Right to petition and make comments, Article 88;

– Public access and participation, Article 89.

Part VII: EXECUTIVE

Executive Authority:

– Principles of executive authority, Article 90;

– Presidency and vesting of executive authority, Article 91;

– Executive functions of President, Article 92;

– Confirmation of presidential decisions and instructions, Article 93;

– Approval of appointments and measures by National Assembly, Article 94;

– Ratification of appointments and measures by National Assembly, Article 95;

– Advisory Committee on prerogative of mercy, Article 96;

– Prerogative of mercy, Article 97;

– Protection of President from legal proceedings, Article 98.

Election of President:

– Returning officer for presidential elections, Article 99;

– Qualifications and disqualifications for nomination as presidential candidate, Article 100;

– Election of President, Article 101;

– Disqualification for run-off, Article 102;

– Election petition, Article 103;

– Transition period before assuming office, Article 104.

Assumption of Office, Tenure of Office and Vacancy in the Presidency:

– Assumption of office, Article 105;

– Tenure of office of President and vacancy, Article 106;

– Removal of President on grounds of incapacity, Article 107;

– Impeachment of President, Article 108;

– Performance of executive functions during absence of President, Article 109.

Vice-President:

– Vice-President, election to office and swearing in, Article 110;

– Tenure of office of Vice-President and vacancy, Article 111;

– Functions of Vice-President, Article 112.

Cabinet Ministers:

– Cabinet, Article 113;

– Functions of Cabinet, Article 114;

– Proceedings of Cabinet meetings, Article 115;

– Ministers, Article 116;

– Provincial Minister, Article 117.

If you have any question or issue regarding the Constitution and/or related matters that you would like this column to discuss, kindly send a message to me either through SMS, WhatsApp: +260-761-206353, or email: shimwenya@yahoo.com.