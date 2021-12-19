The secret of spiritual growth

[By Pastor William Kumuyi]

As soon as a child is born into the world, the need of breath becomes apparent.

Shortly afterwards, the baby cries, expressing desire for breast milk. The child’s need for love is met by the welcoming attitude of the mother, father and other members of the family. The same goes for the newly saved believer who, on receiving the initial assurance of salvation, discovers the need for developing a regular “observance” of a time of prayer and study of the Word of God for growth and personal spiritual development (1 Peter 2:2). Such periods of solitude for personal study of the word of God and prayer are referred to as quiet time or personal devotion.

It takes discipline, devotion and dedication to continually observe quiet time each day. There are enumerable benefits of being consistent in your quiet time with the Lord.

In this article, I will stress two reasons, among many. First, God wants us to be in fellowship with Him. As a loving Father, He wants to have communion with His children on a daily basis so as to reveal more of Himself to them and also to direct their path. Sin made humanity lose this privilege of fellowship but Christ came to restore it (John 14:6). God calls us to meet with Him every day. We should, in gratitude, respond positively and not be like the children of Israel of whom He said, “I have spoken unto you, rising early and speaking; but ye hearkened not unto me” (Jeremiah 35:14). Secondly, regular study of God’s word and communion with Him in prayer enhances spiritual growth (1 Peter 2:2). A Christian cannot grow spiritually without spiritual food just as he cannot grow physically without physical food. Like a garden of flowers, God’s friendship needs careful cultivation and this demands consistency.

In light of the above, when and where should a believer observe his quiet time? A thorough study of the scriptures shows that the best times are early in the morning and late in the evening before going to bed. One of the best examples we have is that of our Lord Jesus Christ. During His earthly ministry, there were many times when He would withdraw from public eye and activity to spend time in prayer. For instance, we see that “… in the morning, rising up a great while before day, He went out, and departed into a solitary place, and there prayed” (Mark 1:35). “And when he had sent the multitudes away, He went up into a mountain apart to pray: and when the evening was come, he was there alone” (Matthew 14:23). We can observe from these two passages that Jesus was alone both times and at specific times of the day. In Matthew 14:23, He went in the evening after ministering to a crowd, and in Mark 1:35, He rose early in the morning to have quiet time with His Father. This shows that no matter what time you choose, make sure you deliberately take some time out every day to be with the Lord. To benefit the most from this gracious exercise, one needs a place that is free from distraction and characterised by seclusion and quietness. Quietness is afforded in our present places of abode by rising early to read and meditate on the word of God. Though His disciples were with Him, our Lord Jesus Christ still found time to be alone to pray (Luke 9:18). That means, we can shut off the distractions to concentrate on prayer and the study of God’s word.

Finally, as I reflect on my personal quiet time and devotion, I can confidently say, spending time in God’s presence through prayer and His word daily refreshes our lives. Even amid my busy schedule especially with our ongoing monthly Global Crusade Programme, I never forget to spend quality devotional time with the Lord. My encouragement to you is that while you attend the crusade from 21st to 26th December, 2021 come expecting great miraculous intervention. However, the secret to a daily dose of miracles even beyond the crusade is this practise of daily devotion. It is refreshing, enlightening, encouraging, empowering, strengthening, rewarding and profitable to spend quality time in devotion and fellowship with God every day. I pray that you will make it a habit to have a regular devotional time with the Lord in Jesus’ name! Amen.

The author is the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.