HH is now the campaign manager for PF – Lusambo

MR HAKAINDE Hichilema has become the campaign manager for the opposition PF by increasing fuel prices, says Bowman Lusambo.

And Lusambo said the holding on of Edgar Lungu as PF president has not affected the former ruling party.

Meanwhile, Lusambo on Saturday took a ‘road show’ in Kabushi Constituency where he walked around to “interact” with the electorates.

Last month, Lusaka High Court judge Edward Musona sitting in Ndola nullified the election of Lusambo as Kabushi PF member of parliament.

However, Lusambo appealed his nullification in the Constitutional Court.

But recently, Speaker of the National Assembly Nellie Mutti ruled and ordered that Lusambo and eight other PF members whose seats where declared vacant should not attend any parliamentary business until their appeal is determined by the ConCourt.

Despite Lusambo not qualifying to conduct or attend any parliamentary business, he was in his constituency.

People gathered around Lusambo as they thought it’s yet another time for “gifts”.

Later, Lusambo in an interview said he has a strong bond in Kabushi.

“For us as Kabushi Constituency PF, we have created a very strong bond with the people and our support base is in the way we have conducted ourselves. You can’t separate Kabushi Constituency from Bowman and Bowman from Kabushi Constituency! Today, it is a festival season and I decided to go and visit my relatives, my father, my sister and I have a bigger family in Kabushi and I happen to pass through the market to buy kandolo (sweet potato) and mbalala (groundnuts), people spotted me and that is how the people started coming. We wanted to whisk away from the people but where we were going word went around that Bowman is here,” he explained. “For us president Edgar Lungu has a bond. It is just that the people of Kabushi Constituency have accepted me and not the position that I was given by president Edgar Lungu. My popularity is not attached to any position. My support base continues to grow in Kabushi, Copperbelt and Zambia. I have always avoided going to Kabushi because I attract huge crowds. If you take Hakainde Hichilema in Kabushi without the police, they won’t recognise him. Take Jack Mwiimbu (home affairs minister) they won’t know him. But when they just hear that bulldozer is this side, people will come in huge numbers. Even when I was [provincial] minister, the police were pleading with me not to come to Kabushi. So my previous position as minister had nothing to do with my popularity in Kabushi Constituency. If anyone wants to come in Kabushi in 2026, let them be ready. Us we win.”

Lusambo said the decision by President Hichilema and his government to increase fuel prices is campaign enough for the PF.

“The PF is very strong and our campaign manager is Hakainde Hichilema. He is the number one campaign manager for PF. He is campaigning for us PF. The increase of fuel prices is the campaign for us from President Hakainde Hichilema! The coming of IMF is free campaign for us by Hakainde Hichilema,” he said. “So he is now the campaign manager for PF. So the popularity that PF had from 2016, in 2021 is now huge. If we are to have elections, today, we can wallop these guys. We have a free campaign manager who we are not paying.”

Lusambo said the PF is still a very strong party that will bounce back to power.

“PF is very strong. The only problem is of small small people that are not politicians – are just thinking that if a party is removed from government then it can’t bounce back. This is a very wrong perception. Me when I was coming to Kabushi, they said Kabushi only have an MP who will serve for one term but look at what happened to me,” boasted Lusambo. “So those that are saying PF will not come back to power are just joker’s and comforting themselves as a small group. But let them watch the space. We are not in a hurry to have a president. We already have a president in Edgar Lungu. Now our preoccupation is going into Kabwata. We can’t be talking about the PF president, because it is not necessary. Our efforts are now in Kabwata. I can promise that victory is ours in Kabwata come the by-election.”