DR Fred M’membe says there’s need to administer justice with impartiality.
“It is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny. The statutory powers to arrest and prosecute those who commit crimes should be reasonably exercised and in good faith. By allowing people to be unjustifiably arrested, detained and prosecuted, those in power are sending a dangerous signal that the criminal justice system can be used to persecute and fix opponents of the regime. I think we are quickly drifting back to the dark days of the PF Friday afternoon arrests and detentions to fix political opponents,” notes Dr M’membe. “The way Davies Chama was arrested and detained for days raised serious concerns and we expressed them. He was arrested and detained for attempted murder but ended up with a charge of assault. We witnessed a similar handling of Stephen Kampyongo. And now there’s the case of Raphael Nakacinda. Can’t these arrests be done in a better and more humane way? Power must be caged by the system. There’s need to administer justice impartiality. Impartial law enforcement should be guaranteed by institutions. We should apply institutions to every aspect of law enforcement as a wall wired with high-tension electricity line. The only antidote to the culture of venality is the readiness of our criminal justice system to apply the laws fairly and equally…We should at all times uphold the rule of law, integrity of the criminal justice system and the right to a fair trial.”
Fred’s observations are valid.
Certain arrests raise questions. Timing at times questionable, reasons cited leading to further suspicions. Who is meeting who, when and why? Are citizens going to be arrested on conjecture? Are we gagging opinion?
It’s very easy for a leader to fall foul, plunge into the ditch, especially when still navigating in a storm.
The past and present is yet to reconcile – most of our people have not healed from the electoral wound. The triumphant are still cheery but the losing PF are not. As H. Rider Haggard noted, “Women love the last blow as well as the last word, and when they fight for love they are pitiless as a wounded buffalo.” PF are currently wounded and it’s worse that they don’t even have a leader!
Therefore, the new dawn government must tread carefully.
And despite all the wrongdoings – transgressions – the PF engaged into, the crimes committed, let the long arm of the law should deal with them individually but in a just manner. In stating that, we are not in any way justifying overzealousness or daring attitudes of some selected PF leaders. They must exercise their constitutional rights and obligations accordingly. They must not be swift in invoking their freedoms and rights after urinating on other people’s rights. Most of these PF leaders demanding better from the state and its institutions are a wrong constituency to highlight these abuses, inadequacies and infractions…They need to own up to their misdeeds first!
But as we stated at the inception of the new dawn administration, the UPND must accord PF wrongdoers the justice and humanity they never afforded Zambians. This is the only way we can break with the dark past and chart a new pathway – renaissance! The UPND government cannot and must not be seen to perpetuate lawfare. It must instead be advocating impartiality. The nation needs sanity. Zambia is ripe, yearning, for the rule of law and not settling political scores in the way of the PF. Being firm does not entail wearing gloves of impunity, turning despotic! The dawn must be distinguished from the dusk. The sun set on the PF on August 12, let the sun rise on our nation now by doing the right thing.
As Barack Obama warned Africa, “No person wants to live in a society where the rule of law gives way to the rule of brutality and bribery. That is not democracy, that is tyranny, even if occasionally you sprinkle an election in there. And now is the time for that style of governance to end. In the 21st century, capable, reliable, and transparent institutions are the key to success – strong parliaments; honest police forces; independent judges; an independent press; a vibrant private sector; a civil society. Those are the things that give life to democracy, because that is what matters in people’s everyday lives.”
