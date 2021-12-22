Corrupt PF will brutally fight HH, warns Moyo

THE corrupt especially those during the PF regime will not easily give up their ill-gotten wealth without a brutal fight against President Hakainde Hichilema’s government, warns feminist Joseph Moyo.

And Moyo says the PF engraved corruption “in our society” that it became a culture and lifestyle.

In a statement, Moyo said the fight against corruption must not be left to President Hichilema and his UPND-Alliance government but must be for all Zambians.

“The corrupt especially those during the PF regime will not easily give up their ill-gotten wealth. They fight to protect their ill-gotten wealth. They will fight through maligning those in power including HH. They will use tribe as a shield and any unconventional ways including threatening those of us who talk about it simply to divert Zambians from the reality,” he said. “I also want to add that President Hichilema and his administration will not end corruption alone. It will be an impossible task. But what this government can do is to create an environment conducive for corruption not to exist. All Zambians need to understand how they

become victims of corruption. I am a victim of corruption because I can’t access essential drugs at the government managed hospital here in Livingstone. Women are victims of high deaths while giving birth to a baby all because there are no good maternity services. The list is endless.”

Moyo noted that corruption under the PF permeated to all sectors of society.

“The extent to which the PF engraved corruption in our society is alarming. Not only was it engraved but it became a culture and a lifestyle. Corruption is everywhere from top to bottom and in every sector. From head teachers in rural areas who demand goats for spaces to filling station attendants who pretend there is no fuel unless they are bribed. From Zesco workers who ask for corruption to connect those wanting power connection to council workers who ask for bribes for land and title deeds issuance. From chain stores workers who hide goods that are on promotion and sell them through the backdoor through corruption to bank workers who solicit brides to process loans,” he said. “All these acts of corruption are because of the culture cultivated by PF leaders. I must state corruption did not start with PF. It is good to note that corruption did not start with the PF but under them especially under Edgar Lungu, it was adopted indirectly as a culture and engraved in the fabric of our society. Now to remove it will cause bleeding and pain. Some people are now being injured.”

Moyo felt that the fight against corruption required bald decisions at presidential level.

“The fight against corruption and the stance taken by President HH and his UPND Alliance-led government has been unsettling some people especially in the former ruling party because they know that those who have not been nabbed yet will soon be caught,” he said. “There are two groups of people in our country today who are angered by HH – those who benefit and benefitted from corruption and those who are victims of it. Your reaction will be dependent on which side you are on.”

Moyo added that corruption should not be like rocket science only understood by astronauts but must be understood by a peasant farmer.

He said a villager should understand the danger of offering a goat or chicken to a head teacher to get a school place for their child.

“It should be as simple as reading the Bible. Corruption should never be viewed like sex between two consenting adults. It should beviewed as defilement. When people see corruption taking place they think it has nothing to do with them because it involves people consenting. That’s a wrong view. We should all be made to understand the brutality of corruption and its impact on us all,” said Moyo.