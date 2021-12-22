Nyanje clinical officer encourages women to take regular cervical cancer tests

NYANJE Mission Hospital clinical officer Caleb Tembo has called on women to test for cervical cancer because it’s terrible if delayed.

Speaking to Nyanje Turbenacle Christians on Sunday after a sermon, Tembo called on men and women to avoid multiple partners, warning that it was one of the fuels of cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer is terrible once delayed. When it is still at an initial stage it can be treated; even at our hospital we can handle that, but when it reaches a stage where there are sores and bleeding then we have to refer the patient to St Francis and there they will refer it to UTH,” he explained. “Then it’s not automatic that you will be attended to now and then because you will require to have an appointment, just because the cases are huge. What do I mean? Let’s prevent it before it’s too late.”

He also called on men to go for circumcision because uncircumcised men were major carriers of the virus.

Tembo implored both men and women to avoid multiple sexual partners.

“We the men we are the major carriers of the HPV that causes cancer. Hence, it’s dangerous for us men to have many sexual partners because it’s out of that, that we carry the virus from one woman and deposit it in our wives,” Tembo added. “So, let’s be faithful just as the man of God preached that God hates formication and adultery, so let’s be faithful to each other. As men let’s prevent our partners from the cervical cancer. Let’s protect them by remaining faithful to them; and even you women, avoid having multiple men because you risk being infected with the cancer virus.”

And Tembo cautioned women against inserting herbs as a way to tighten the vagina.

He said such insertions result in swelling of the inside walls of the vagina.

“Some women insert herbs in the private part so that it’s tightened and men feel good. That tightening it’s the swelling of the vaginal walls and it’s dry, so the entire process risks a woman getting some diseases. Please, be how God created you. Don’t insert herbs in that place,” he pleaded. “God has his own way of cleaning it. Don’t use fingers to clean it, don’t use soap to clean it, the discharge that comes from that part it’s the way God made the part to be cleaned.”

Tembo encouraged women to take frequent cervical cancer tests, further advising husbands to support their wives.

“Husbands, please let women go for cervical cancer and that will give you a peace of mind because you will enjoy that activity (sex). But if she gets infected with cervical cancer and it reaches an advanced stage, you will deny your own partner because you can’t play with her due to the smell she will be carrying,” said Tembo.

And women that underwent the test testified that it was not all that bad or terrible as it was very safe and peaceful.