The issue of ganja pa Zed

There are places in the world where if they found you with ganja as little as a ‘master-seed’, or any form of narcotic substance or prohibited drug, they would cut off your hands, and most likely your limbs too if you became unnecessarily uncooperative.

Someone was telling me that they could even decide to cut off your mouth if they suspected that it was the main source of your shenanigans. Kekeke…ask your muslim friends if you have, they may tell you more; they call it Shariya Law. China, Thailand, Korea, United Arab Emirates and a number of other countries are among those where a lot of Nigerians and other nationals have been beheaded for being found with just small quantities of whatever kind of drugs. In fact, if one found stern judges, they would order the offender to be given as much as 100 lashes before being sent to the galores. There’s zero tolerance for things such as ganja in those places. But life is funny; in some other countries things such as ganja are just a play thing for primary school kids. In South Africa for instance, ganja is regarded so feebly in terms of danger to the nation. They have, as we all know, actually legalised it. Some friend there almost caused me a heart attack, he sent me a message on Facebook asking if he could drive down here with a few bags of daga to sell here. I responded with, “Aaa…wena, you can’t do that here.

This is not ‘Saube’, don’t you know that both of us could be ‘beheaded’ by DEC here?” Kekeke…you see, there its normal. I’m not sure if it’s because of the apartheid problems; those guys were exposed to a lot of things, some good, others bad. So, some things which scare us here are just normal there and in several other places. So, daga is considered to be for

‘minors, teachers and the clergy’. In short, those that are in the DECENT-BRACKET just for them to quick puff before rushing to class or to the pulpit, just to energise their spirit a lit bit. But not the majority of boys there.

There, even cocaine use is not so much of a problem. The youth of Mpumalanga are now using hard, deadly stuff such as nyaope, which is a cocktail of drugs like as cocaine, ARVs and other concoctions they discovered through unscrupulous, quark pharmacists. Concoctions such as nyaope are dangerous substances which, when taken, you become a ‘zombie’ for many hours. Your intestines shrink; you start feeling like you have overeaten even when you have been fasting for a month. Your brain stops processing anything sensible, except for junk such as amputating your mother’s legs, decapitating your family puppy, stealing a police van thinking you can exchange it for kachasu, or wanting to have canal knowledge with the fish in your neighbour’s pond; marrying the queen of England or hiring the president to work as a tractor driver at your imaginary farm. Yes, substances such as nyaope are dangerous concoctions and kill. Once you are hooked up, there’s usually no redemption and the grave becomes the only resting place!

But this article is not about nyaope or ‘Saube’.

This is about the issue of daga here in Zambia. You see, one thing I like about Zambia is that we are very strict with things and preserving our long reputation of national peace, security, respect and the maintenance of our integrity. Yes, we are strict, though at times its annoying when we become too stiff even on things which are not so bad.

I was almost ‘expelled’ from a Zambian WhatsApp group when I was in Pretoria when I defended a Zambian lady there who had posted images of her, semi-nude. Well, not exactly, but in her underwear and bra (swimming attire or costume) next to her swimming pool at her house in Pretoria. The way she was lambasted by fellow Zambians on the group, she felt far worse than what Iris Kaingu felt. But I saw nothing wrong with her photos, so I, with a few other brave lads jumped to her defence. What was wrong with someone merely sharing nice ‘attractive’ photos of herself in a bikini? Had we Zambians become so primitive, such that just seeing a woman in her bikini now is taboo, I asked.

So ‘attacks’ shifted to us who were in her defence. It was so bad that they asked the admins to remove us from the group. But the admins refused.

Anyway, my theme today is on drugs, daga in particular. It’s good to note just how the government

is eager or keen to protect especially the youth from the dangers of drug addiction. In fact, I was impressed to hear concerned MPs talking about it in parliament. Indeed, because usage is believed to be rocketing everywhere.

Daga itself, may not be as bad as the other drugs I have mentioned, but it’s not tolerated here and we applaud that. I’m not implying that it’s not bad, we have all heard of all sorts of funny and sad stories concerning the effects of daga.

I recall a story where someone had turned on his genset, then the ‘goof’ next door who was just from puffing his ganja suddenly leaped into a frenzy of vigorous dance. Kuvina chikokoshi bad kind to the sound of the neighbour’s genset all the while shouting, “…oga, abeg, this DJ go kill someone ooo…!” The genset owner next door was shocked,

so he turned it off. The guy who was ‘high’ walked to him and said, “Ma man, that was great music, who sung that song?” The genset owner said, “Yamaha & Suzuki.” The intoxicated fellow exclaimed and shouted, “Oh, yeah, I know those guys!”

So you see, I know how bad daga can be. Another guy was smoking his ganja on the balcony of the 10th floor where his flat was. It was his usual routine every evening, and after smoking, he would throw the ‘kashiki’ (the leftover butt) down the balcony then go to sleep. But that fateful evening, he perhaps over smoked, so instead of throwing the ganja leftover down, he threw it inside the house and jumped off the balcony, plunging right down to his death. Just look at that!

Another one was found lying straight on the floor in his living room by his wife after smoking with his hands folded across his chest, wide awake. When the shocked wife asked him to stand up and go sit on the couch, he said, “No thanks, I’m okay standing here!” This guy thought he was standing, not knowing he was actually lying down. That’s daga my friend.

So you see, it’s true this ganja can be a big problem and it’s good this country has maintained a strong stance against appending its signature to its legislation. The problem I have is one, it’s on the punishment meted out on offenders. Those found with it, even a tiny fragment of it are severely punished through harsh jail sentences even when this drag is not as bad as those I earlier mentioned found in other places. It’s good to be strict, but the country needs to be careful. These people should be looked at as patients, the way they do it in other civilised societies. Most are exposed to its usage when they are vulnerable, weak, young and without proper knowledge and understanding of what they are getting into. At that time, they do not understand the repercussions of their actions, because once they get hooked to it, it because almost impossible to tear themselves free from its grip.

My take on the issue would be that with this new dawn government which seems eager to help the youth, especially with this exciting and promising Constituency Development Fund (CDF), programme of sensitising young ones in communities and schools should be put in place and spread across the country if we are to build up good citizens. And government cannot do it alone, so out sourcing should be another key method they can use. Let private institutions with good training proposals be granted a fair hearing to allow them access this CDF to allow them conduct workshops for our youth on this issue.

As for me, I’m off nisakileko che tung’ono to ‘blow’.

Till next Wednesday, sharp!

