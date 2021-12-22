Who produces monitoring and evaluation information and why?

Complements of the season!

This is a time for sharing gifts and showing some love for one another as a people, even to those we are not fond of. God has seen us this far and our little time of reflection and cherishing of one another will heal our souls. Happy and prosperous 2022 ahead dear countrymen and women!

It is my hope that we can each take a sincere review of our ways—opportunities and challenges for 2021 and restructure ourselves for a great 2022 and beyond. This is what monitoring and evaluation (M&E) is all about, check, track and improve.

Undeniably, so, there has been a surge in demand from theory and industry for M&E skills, personnel, services and qualifications. In the last two or three decades, the globe has seen a great deal of effort from across development agencies to define roles for M&E. Both government institutions and non-state agencies have increased their way of articulating and defining the M&E function. To an extent that the M&E function had, a major role to play in every organisation’s success, systems for M&E, equipped with trained personnel and powered by ICT solutions have become common across government sectors and other development agencies. Therefore, it is important to elaborate who produces M&E information and for what purpose. I am taking this question in today’s edition. For learners and practitioners of M&E, it is crucial to appreciate this dimension as we plough through our journey of evidence-based M&E and development action—regardless of where we work: NGOs, civil society, academia, government, donor, or indeed faith-based organisation.

Given the above, I am convinced that, a good starting point is to ask who conducts M&E activities and for what purpose, in order to later draw lessons relevant for the design of M&E units, sections and departments in any respective organisation. Typically, development banks, bilateral aid agencies, independent organisations, academia, and above all governments are closely involved in monitoring and evaluating development programmes. Development banks and bilateral aid agencies often use M&E to measure development effectiveness, be accountable to donors and stakeholders, and to demonstrate transparency. Academics—typically through centres affiliated with development studies, demography, economics and public policy faculties—conduct rigorous studies with a knowledge-generation focus in the field of development or applied economics. In general, governments carry out M&E activities as a way to increase programme effectiveness and improve resource allocation. Government-based systems typically serve internal clients from the executive branch such as planning and budget offices, central units within ministries or agencies in charge of planning and budget, and in some cases special evaluation units. All of these government units commonly use the M&E system as a tool to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of resource allocation, with a centralised control approach.

Further, internal clients also include executing or implementing agencies in governments and task team leaders in development banks. They are generally more interested in revising processes, changing and improving practices with a results orientation, generating visibility for projects, and responding to constituencies and managers with concrete information. Efficiency and effectiveness of resource allocation also focuses on internal clients from bilateral aid agencies and development banks, such as boards of donors and directors, internal evaluation units, and sector/regional managers. On the other hand, in terms of external clients of government-related M&E systems, there is potential for use by legislatures and civil society, which are interested in fostering transparency, accountability, and social oversight. On the other hand, M&E activities that development banks and donors carry out have policy makers, client governments, legislative bodies, and constituencies in general as external clients.

Finally, the effort for strengthening the M&E function must always start with the questions: What is M&E? Why M&E? And then who produces M&E information? Once these questions are clearly understood, individuals and organisations are ready to create an M&E system which will then become a useful tool for providing consistent M&E information, evidence which then transforms decisions and actions for development. In the absence of this understanding, practitioners will continue shooting in the dark and fail to accrue benefits from functional M&E. Aluta continua for a striving effort towards creating functional organisational M&E systems. Complements of the season and may God continue to richly bless each one of us!

Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm.