Mwiza Zulu, a musician and activist, says Zambia’s worst poverty has been leadership, the bane of many countries on the African continent.
She adds that bold unpopular decisions will have to be made to run a cost reflective economy.
“When you have gangrene, you have to make the tough decision to live with the cancer or amputate your leg. That’s where we stand. Cost of bad leadership, we suffer while they enjoy free coffee at our expense as you face the new fuel prices… Listen to economic slavery, recall when MMD took over power from UNIP with the help of foreign interests, Zambians were sold a lie and were told to tighten their belts…many died from the tightness of the belt due to the structural adjustment programme (SAP) while a class of kleptomaniacs was created among leaders. President FTJ Chiluba, the darling of the IMF and the West ended up being charged for massive plunder of the country’s resources but he never died poor like the many Zambians who lost their dignity due to economic hardships. Despite stripping the councils and selling house for a song to some, the country simply never recovered from its downfall,” notes Mwiza. “Then came Levy Mwanawasa who tried to turn the tables against corruption. Again, Zambians had to bear the brunt of HIPC (Highly Indebted Poor Countries) and again belts had to be tightened. We sacrificed and managed to steady the ship and the kwacha gained some significant value against other world currencies. Unfortunately, Levy passed on before completing his term…Rupiah Banda, despite his charismatic and fatherly traits, soon proved that he was not the leader Zambia needed despite having a certain cadre of support. He lost to Michael Sata’s PF in 2011 after people bought into the ‘More Money in Your Pockets, Lower Taxes and Jobs’ rhetoric. Sata, like Levy died before completing his term but laid a foundation that crumbled the country even further. He chose a successor (seemingly)…Edgar Lungu took over and all hell broke loose. Now we are back on our knees begging, seeking credibility from IMF. Whether this is the best solution or not, the fact remains that leaders who plunged the country into this mess will never suffer the consequences of high fuel and electricity costs.”
This is the painful truth. A reality we are living; the sad state of affairs.
Emily Young once said, “To be a great leader, one must never give up, try to bring people together and be selfless. Leadership is about working with and for others to achieve a common goal that benefits everyone”
While Nelson Mandela declared that, “A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of.”
And Harry S Truman noted that, “Selfishness and greed, individual or national, cause most of our troubles. […] Men make history and not the other way round. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.”
Indeed, leadership remains Zambia’s biggest challenge. It’s Africa’s weakest link to development. We have seen how advances of the first 27 years after independence were reversed – totally eroded. In and out, leaders have been elected out of populism and the first thing they do is apply shock-therapies frequently used to the detriment of the poorest sectors of society.
Since 1991, we have been treated to neo-liberal policies which encourage the accelerated privatisation of state property and social services, such as health, education and social security and the promised glory remains a mirage!
Instead, industries have been killed, joblessness became the order of the day, and poverty took a permanent foothold in our country!
Progress has, so far, eluded us because of either poor leadership or because of selfishness and greed. And at times it is a combination of poor leadership and a compliant citizenry. We need to put a premium on leadership particularly at national level. And citizens must demand accountability and transparency from those in public office.
Talking of Africa, Hillary Clinton put it that, “Will Africa’s future be defined more by guns and graft or growth and good governance? Across this vast continent, there is rising prosperity and terrible poverty, responsible governments and total lawlessness, lush fields and forests and drought-stricken states. That one region can encompass all these extremes prompts the question that guided our work at the State Department. How can we help support the tremendous progress happening in so many places across Africa, while also helping to turn the tide in those places where chaos and privation still dominate? The legacy of history hangs heavy over this question. Many of the continent’s conflicts and challenges stem from colonial-era decisions that drew borders without regard for ethnic, tribal, or religious differences. Poor governance and faulty economic theories in the post-colonial era perpetuated divisions and promoted corruption. Rebel leaders, as is often the case everywhere, knew how to fight but not govern. The Cold War made much of Africa an ideological and sometimes real battleground between forces backed by the West and those backed by the Soviet Union. The continent’s challenges remain acute, to be sure…”
Mwiza Zulu, a musician and activist, says Zambia’s worst poverty has been leadership, the bane of many countries on the African continent.
She adds that bold unpopular decisions will have to be made to run a cost reflective economy.
“When you have gangrene, you have to make the tough decision to live with the cancer or amputate your leg. That’s where we stand. Cost of bad leadership, we suffer while they enjoy free coffee at our expense as you face the new fuel prices… Listen to economic slavery, recall when MMD took over power from UNIP with the help of foreign interests, Zambians were sold a lie and were told to tighten their belts…many died from the tightness of the belt due to the structural adjustment programme (SAP) while a class of kleptomaniacs was created among leaders. President FTJ Chiluba, the darling of the IMF and the West ended up being charged for massive plunder of the country’s resources but he never died poor like the many Zambians who lost their dignity due to economic hardships. Despite stripping the councils and selling house for a song to some, the country simply never recovered from its downfall,” notes Mwiza. “Then came Levy Mwanawasa who tried to turn the tables against corruption. Again, Zambians had to bear the brunt of HIPC (Highly Indebted Poor Countries) and again belts had to be tightened. We sacrificed and managed to steady the ship and the kwacha gained some significant value against other world currencies. Unfortunately, Levy passed on before completing his term…Rupiah Banda, despite his charismatic and fatherly traits, soon proved that he was not the leader Zambia needed despite having a certain cadre of support. He lost to Michael Sata’s PF in 2011 after people bought into the ‘More Money in Your Pockets, Lower Taxes and Jobs’ rhetoric. Sata, like Levy died before completing his term but laid a foundation that crumbled the country even further. He chose a successor (seemingly)…Edgar Lungu took over and all hell broke loose. Now we are back on our knees begging, seeking credibility from IMF. Whether this is the best solution or not, the fact remains that leaders who plunged the country into this mess will never suffer the consequences of high fuel and electricity costs.”
This is the painful truth. A reality we are living; the sad state of affairs.
Emily Young once said, “To be a great leader, one must never give up, try to bring people together and be selfless. Leadership is about working with and for others to achieve a common goal that benefits everyone”
While Nelson Mandela declared that, “A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of.”
And Harry S Truman noted that, “Selfishness and greed, individual or national, cause most of our troubles. […] Men make history and not the other way round. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.”
Indeed, leadership remains Zambia’s biggest challenge. It’s Africa’s weakest link to development. We have seen how advances of the first 27 years after independence were reversed – totally eroded. In and out, leaders have been elected out of populism and the first thing they do is apply shock-therapies frequently used to the detriment of the poorest sectors of society.
Since 1991, we have been treated to neo-liberal policies which encourage the accelerated privatisation of state property and social services, such as health, education and social security and the promised glory remains a mirage!
Instead, industries have been killed, joblessness became the order of the day, and poverty took a permanent foothold in our country!
Progress has, so far, eluded us because of either poor leadership or because of selfishness and greed. And at times it is a combination of poor leadership and a compliant citizenry. We need to put a premium on leadership particularly at national level. And citizens must demand accountability and transparency from those in public office.
Talking of Africa, Hillary Clinton put it that, “Will Africa’s future be defined more by guns and graft or growth and good governance? Across this vast continent, there is rising prosperity and terrible poverty, responsible governments and total lawlessness, lush fields and forests and drought-stricken states. That one region can encompass all these extremes prompts the question that guided our work at the State Department. How can we help support the tremendous progress happening in so many places across Africa, while also helping to turn the tide in those places where chaos and privation still dominate? The legacy of history hangs heavy over this question. Many of the continent’s conflicts and challenges stem from colonial-era decisions that drew borders without regard for ethnic, tribal, or religious differences. Poor governance and faulty economic theories in the post-colonial era perpetuated divisions and promoted corruption. Rebel leaders, as is often the case everywhere, knew how to fight but not govern. The Cold War made much of Africa an ideological and sometimes real battleground between forces backed by the West and those backed by the Soviet Union. The continent’s challenges remain acute, to be sure…”