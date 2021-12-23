Fact check information, Sifile urges citizens

PANOS Institute Southern Africa executive director Vusumuzi Sifile says identifying and mitigating false information requires collective efforts from the media practitioners and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the closure of a one-day iVerify Zambia mechanism training in Lusaka, Sifile said people should always fact check the information which they receive.

“Fact checking is more than just telling whether the content is true or false. It is more than just saying, this is toxic or less toxic. It is not about us exposing certain individuals but it is about us identifying content, confirming whether it is true or false, confirming whether it is harmful or not and when it is misleading, we see who is misleading who and for what motive,” he said.

Sifile said the peace of the nation could be disturbed by false information.

“Fact checking or rather identifying and mitigating false information, misleading information or harmful content is a collective effort that must involve all of us. I think every individual who is really concerned about contributing to the national development agenda about protecting and enhancing our peace as a nation must make fact checking one of their responsibilities and that does not mean you should start using complicated tools,” he said.

Sifile challenged the media to always confirm the information which they receive to see if it was authentic.

“When you receive something, before you share it with the next person, confirm if it is authentic. I think we are really supposed to take personal responsibility as individual journalists to an extent where even when everybody else is getting excited with getting a scoop or when everyone else is getting excited about winning an award…if you want to win an award, the first point is never write misleading stories because in most situations they check the stories and they will disqualify you,” he said.

Sifile urged media houses to consult each other when they were faced with challenging information.

He said misinformation, disinformation and hate speech was more than what just happens in politics.

Sifile noted that there was a lot of misinformation about COVID-19.

He urged journalists to be more alert and broaden their scope.

Sifile said journalists should have the courage to ask questions.

The one-day training attracted journalists from various media organisations across the country.