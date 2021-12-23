‘HH will not end corruption alone’

Joseph Moyo says the fight against corruption must not be left to President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND-Alliance government alone but must be for all Zambians.
“The corrupt, especially those during the PF regime, will not easily give up their ill-gotten wealth. They fight to protect their ill-gotten wealth. They will fight through maligning those in power including HH. They will use tribe as a shield and any unconventional ways including threatening those of us who talk about it simply to divert Zambians from the reality. I also want to add that President Hichilema and his administration will not end corruption alone. It will be an impossible task. But what this government can do is to create an environment conducive for corruption not to exist. All Zambians need to understand how they become victims of corruption. I am a victim of corruption because I can’t access essential drugs at the government-managed hospital here in Livingstone. Women are victims of high deaths while giving birth to a baby all because there are no good maternity services; the list isendless. Corruption under the PF permeated to all sectors of society,” says Moyo. “The extent to which the PF engraved corruption in our society is alarming. Not only was it engraved but it became a culture and a lifestyle. Corruption is everywhere from top to bottom and in every sector. From head teachers in rural areas who demand goats for spaces to filling station attendants who pretend there is no fuel unless they are bribed. From Zesco workers who ask for corruption to connect those wanting power connection to council workers who ask for bribes for land and title deeds issuance. From chain stores workers who hide goods that are on promotion and sell them through the backdoor through corruption to bank workers who solicit brides to process loans. All these acts of corruption are because of the culture cultivated by PF leaders. I must state corruption did not start with PF. It is good to note that corruption did not start with the PF but under them especially under Edgar Lungu, it was adopted indirectly as a culture and engraved in the fabric of our society. Now to remove it will cause bleeding and pain. Some people are now being injured. The fight against corruption and the stance taken by President HH and his UPND Alliance-led government has been unsettling some people especially in the former ruling party because they know that those who have not been nabbed yet will soon be caught. There are two groups of people in our country today who are angered by HH – those who benefit and benefitted from corruption and those who are victims of it. Your reaction will be dependent on which side you are on… Corruption should never be viewed like sex between two consenting adults. It should be viewed as defilement. When people see corruption taking place they think it has nothing to do with them because it involves people consenting. That’s a wrong view. We should all be made to understand the brutality of corruption and its impact on us all.”
We agree.
If we desire sanity in our society – our nation – we must work for it. You cannot soil yourself and expect to be clean. We must never cherry-pick when it comes to combatting corruption. Any crime must be fought with vigour. If we are faint-hearted, corruption will sink this nation. And corrupt tendencies are already manifesting themselves in the new dawn government. But it is said that corruption scandals are, on one hand, a bitter pill to swallow for a country but, on the other hand, may trigger a sometimes necessary and always healthy self-cleansing process of a society.
It’ll not be an easy fight by any chance. Far from it – but every citizen has an obligation to help curtail graft. Why? Because as Peter Eigen warned, “Corruption is a major cause of poverty as well as a barrier to overcoming it. The two scourges feed off each other, locking their populations in a cycle of misery. Corruption must be vigorously addressed if aid is to make a real difference in freeing people from poverty.”
And Martin Sajdik noted that, “Corruption is a phenomenon that affects everyone in society. Whether you represent a small or big business or work in public service, whether you are an employer or self-employed, poor or rich, you will be affected by corruption, directly or indirectly, since the costs of corruption are suffered by society as a whole. All parts of society, therefore, have an interest in containing corruption, and must share the responsibility. Corruption must never be perceived as an inalterable fact of life. We all can, and should, have our share in enhancing a culture of transparency, integrity and accountability.”
