Kazabu supports biannual World Cup

HOSTING the FIFA World Cup biannually will mean many more countries having an opportunity to host the prestigious global football tournament, says FAZ life member Luxon Kazabu.

In October, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said his plans to hold the World Cup every two years, which has so far received wide condemnations, will help spread the funds football generates away from a handful of super clubs.

Infantino explained that his biennial World Cup plan envisages a global showpiece every year, alternating between men’s and women’s competitions.

“Today there are many football competitions that earn much more money than the World Cup and this money that is earned is distributed amongst a very small number of clubs,” said Infantino.

He not only wants more World Cup tournaments, but more joint hosts too.

“If you talk about a World Cup every year, men and women, with five neighbouring countries organising it, in 20 years the World Cup could be organised by almost 100 countries giving their football a great boost,” said Infantino. “Right now, the World Cup doesn’t come back to a continent for 24 years and that’s more than a generation.”

Reflecting on FIFA’s suggestion to switch to hosting the World Cup every two years from the current four-year period, Kazabu said the idea is a brilliant one as long as it does not affect the hosting of regional and continental football tournaments such as the COSAFA and the African Cup of Nations.

“You know that the excitement that goes with the World Cup will allow FIFA to raise that kind of money, over US $4 billion, and I think that individual country participant will also benefit and on that preference. It also widens the chances for many countries to host the tournament every two years. The improvement in that frequency will mean better chances for many countries to host the event,” said Kazabu. “So, personally I have no problem, except that I don’t know how they are going to work out the arrangements to ensure that regional and continental tournaments are not affected. Continental tournaments such as the African Cup of Nations, how is it going to fit in? But if the arraignments are such that they will not be affected, then I think that it is a brilliant idea and we should proceed.”