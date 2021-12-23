Meet Fred, the voice of the youth

[By Mike Mwansa]

For most travelers to the northern part of the country, Kabwe is known as sunda station (a washroom for relieving oneself), but to those in the colonial times the town was identified as Broken Hill.

In other circles, it is agonisingly referred to as the ghost town. Yet, Kabwe is one of the towns that can never go unmentioned when it comes to contributing influential people from different spheres of life. The town has had a rich and boastful history of producing celebrities. This does not only include musicians and other entertainers but also human rights activists. From the music circles, Kabwe has produced the two brothers Robert and David Banda whose stage name is General Ozzy, and Brian Mumba Kasoka Bwembya or Mr chant it on – or the human rights activist as you would want to call him. Others include Damyano, Godfrey Kapampa formerly called Exile, now Israel – all have some attachment traced in this town.

One thing that seems to be immerging strongly about this town is the good blood that has been planted in the young people as they have proved to be a force to reckon with. Just when one thinks that this town is going down in terms of living up to its exceptions of producing influential people, boom! Yo maps, Mr salt muli soap come up.

What am I really trying to put across here? Well, just like the people who have come before these, a young man with an impactful voice has yet again been birthed in this great town. Popularly known as Fred ‘The voice of the youth’ among his peers and other radio lovers within Kabwe, Fredrick Zulu, who calls himself a sexual reproductive health as well as governance advocate, is a 26-year-old first born in a family of five, with four boys and one girl. The voice of the youth hails from Kabwe’s Kamushanga area in Kalonga Ward. Fredrick obtained his primary education from Mpima Prison and proceeded to Kalonga Secondary School.

Earlier in his life, just like any other young man born in a Catholic family, he had ambitions of becoming a priest after completing secondary school. It was for this reason that between 2012 and 2013, Fredrick attended Catholic seminaries to learn more about religious life. But due to circumstances beyond his control, things did not go as expected. He later found himself at Immaculate Visitation Teacher’s College in Kabwe where he studied Social Studies and Physical Education. Upon graduation in 2017, Fredrick decided to join a team of volunteers at a non-governmental organisation called Restless Development as a young leader under International Citizen Service (ICS) programme. It was from here that his advocacy journey began.

He has over 10 years of experience as a global agent for youth-led development in Zambia, which he started in 2003. Restless development has strategic hubs in 10 countries across Africa, Asia and in the UK and USA, with a wider network of partners across the world. In Zambia, the organisation currently is operating in 18 districts spread across six provinces. And it works to ensure promotion of sexual reproductive health and rights for young people, youth-led social accountability and governance, youth economic empowerment and national influencing and advocacy in favour of youth led development.

The organisation has eight projects in Zambia namely Tikambe Youth Media, Ishiwi, Zambian Girls 2030, Community Led Development Project, Ubunonshi Youth Empowerment, Young People in Covid and Governance, and 03 and CIVSAM. ICS was one of the projects under this organisation which came to an end in 2018. This was a UK funded project where young UK and Zambian citizens aged between 18 and 35 were selected and trained to run community programmes that delivered real and lasting change in Zambia. These programmes included improving access to sexual reproductive health, advancing gender equality, team work, leadership and communication.

Under ICS, Frederick was placed in Chibombo Rural. And it was during this period that he noticed the gaps with regards to young people accessing decision makers, young people’s access to sexual reproductive health and how they can demand a just and sustainable world for all.

Although the ICS project came to an end, his journey to bridge the gap faced by young people to access information on sexual reproductive health services and governance issues was lengthened, no sooner had the project ended. He started featuring on radio programmes to talk about young people’s wellbeing regarding governance, sexual reproductive health, participation in decision making and taking part in youth meetings.

Until today, Frederick has seemingly put aside his teaching qualifications to help young people and his community as his advocacy has contributed to the reestablishment of Mahatma Gandhi Clinic youth friendly space, Chowa youth friendly space, re-establishment of the AIDS Action Club at Kalonga Secondary School, as well as Neem Tree and Mwanshi schools where young people are accessing information. In some case, this has inspired other stakeholders to on board, especially to support Mahatma Gandhi Clinic youth friendly activities.

Youth-friendly corners or adolescent-friendly spaces as they are known in some health facilities, these are spaces often set apart from the rest of the health facility and manned by young people and health practitioners trained in youth-friendly health care and counselling services. Many young people can now freely access reproductive health information and services and also engage in conversations about sexual reproductive health and sexual violence, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV.

In his way, Frederick is making the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (Articles 11 and 27) of protecting young people from exploitation and provide for their right to education and information a reality. Because when they are informed, they can make sound decisions regarding issues of sexual reproductive health. Additionally, his advocacy has helped young people take keen interest in governance issues and has helped them take part in decision-making processes. In his words, the Voice of the Youth echoed that young people are realising the importance of holding duty bearers accountable through policy dialogue meetings.

For him, the volunteering journey has not just been with Restless Development, as he has also volunteered for Agent of Change Foundation as a youth reporter, doing radio shows and gathering vox pops. The works of people like musician B-flow, Pilato, not forgetting Kabwe based human rights activist Don Mwenda, have driven his passion for young people in trying to give them a better path in life which he never hard. Fredrick does this believing that he has to challenge himself to change the world because young people are today’s leaders and they are the future.

The journey may seem as a smooth running stream when it pours heavily for him. Frederick has encountered a number of setbacks in this journey. Among other challenges include lack of resources to ensure that he sustains his community work and activities. Secondly, in a country like ours, there are what we call PhDs (Pull Him/Her Down) people who stand for nothing but bringing others down. That has been his challenges as some people throw negative sentiments which may have led him to quit at some point.

Drawing his inspiration from the charismatic leadership style of the two former presidents Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata, Frederick is not leaving anything to chance on his childhood dream of holding an influential position in the country. as he hopes to become a civic leader in the near future. In fact, these hopes were recently ignited by the resilience demonstrated by the current President Mr Hakainde Hichilema of never giving up; as he puts it that it has added more motivation. He has had vast engagements with civic leaders, the community, schools and other stakeholders given a chance to hold a civic leadership position. He is confident that he would do better as he understands community set-ups as well as challenges of young people.

The voice of the youth recounted that while in high school, church and college he held a number of leadership positions, which gave him an upper hand in trying to understand how to lead others. He has been privileged to attend different dialogue meetings, and representing Central Province at the Regional Adolescents Health Indaba, which brought together different young people within the SADC region discussing issues affecting them. With the increase in a number of young people learning about issues of governance and other national affairs, Frederick feels that young people are indeed doing enough to bring about positive change in the community. And as he closes the interview, he calls for more participation from the youth.

The author is a journalist currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Public Relations at Mulungushi University.