Munir ready for ACC

LUMEZI Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu has challenged the Anti-Corruption Commission to debate with him on the floor of the House.

He also says it is wrong for the presiding officer to curtail his debates.

In an interview after the ACC postponed his interview to today for unknown

reasons, Zulu said curtailing debates on the matter he raised in parliament shows that the presiding officer did not want the truth to be known.

The ACC summoned Zulu to appear before it on Tuesday at 09:00 hours but the meeting was moved to today at the same time.

“It has been pushed to tomorrow (Today) 09:00 hours. Am just attending to some other things with lawyers. They have not given any reasons. Probably they thought I will not be ready for them,” Zulu said.

Asked if he was ready to meet the Commission, Zulu responded in the affirmative.

“Oh yes, I will ask them to debate with me on the floor of the House. It’s wrong for the presiding officer to curtail debates. It shows that they don’t want the truth to be known.”

A source said Zulu has been summoned in relation to a statement he recently made in parliament that the ACC is very corrupt because he is a victim.

While on the floor of the House, Zulu said the ACC does not need any funding but should be disbanded because it was corrupt.

He claimed that he has bribed some ACC officials in the past.