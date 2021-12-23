NKANDU SHOULD JUST OWN UP

ON 9th July 2013, I received a call from then sports minister Chishimba Kambwili, informing me that ‘Gabon Disaster Heroes National Stadium’ was the new name for the newly constructed stadium at the Heroes’ Acre in Lusaka.

I broke the story the following day, that time in The Post newspaper, and it got the people talking. The same day Kambwili called me back, this time informing me that his suggested name had been withdrawn and replaced with the current one ‘National Heroes Stadium’. He actually said: “we hold these public offices for our people not for ourselves; and when people speak we leaders must listen.” I appreciated that gesture from CK, as he is fondly known, because he took responsibility for his actions in that moment. He never went anywhere to call the author or the newspaper liars.

This is the exact opposite of what the current minister Elvis Nkandu did to us a few days ago. On Tuesday last week, I was alerted about the meeting between Nkandu, Kalusha Bwalya, Andrew Kamanga, permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe and player agent Nir Karin. And any journalist would be salivating for details of such a big meeting,

considering what football has been through the past five years since great Kalu lost the FAZ presidency to Kamanga in March 2016.

At first I gave it time, waiting for a statement from either FAZ or the sports ministry itself as was the case in the previous government when Emmanuel Mulenga was minister of sport. However, I got none.

So, I abandoned my books and got to work with our ever reliable sources inside that ministry to help us get to the bottom of the meeting. My sources intimated that the meeting was about a new position to be called sporting director which would be occupied by our legendary footballer Kalusha Bwalya with terms of reference set out by the ministry. As a person who repeatedly advised the previous government to stop abusing Kalusha’s name and give him a dignified job especially after what he did for their political party prior to the 2016 elections, I was happy that finally the UPND government has done what the PF failed to do for our icon. But considering that there is a director of sport position that has existed at the ministry since time immemorial and is currently occupied by John Zulu, I wanted to know whether it would be abolished. I tried to call Kamanga, but I learnt that he was on the plane to Qatar for the FIFA Arab Cup, great Kalu was also in Niger with fellow legends for that country’s national programme. Then I turned to Chileshe who was named as a recipient of the letter from the FAZ executive committee requesting for a meeting with the minister over the proposed terms of reference. Below is the press query I sent Chileshe:

“Good morning sir, my name is Darious Kapembwa, a journalist from The Mast Newspaper. I am writing in relation to the proposed sporting director position that your ministry has created to be occupied by former FAZ president Mr Kalusha Bwalya and in particular the terms of reference that you have set. I would like to understand what exactly his role will be as it appears that the roles that you have spelt out in your terms of reference are almost what the coach and his bench is expected to do. Secondly will the director of sports continue to exist at the ministry and if so, will the government start paying two sports directors?” But I did not get any response from Chileshe since Thursday until Saturday after the story was published.

Fast forward to Saturday, minister Nkandu vehemently refuted the story through another newspaper saying that, “there is no position that we are creating as a ministry for Kalusha Bwalya; there is nothing. This is why I am surprised because there is nothing of such nature being discussed…”

Now, because I had seen the letter from FAZ stamped with an official ministry date stamp from Nkandu’s office, which The Mast published yesterday, I have a few questions that would help readers tell between lies and truth. What was the FAZ responding to if there is no such a proposal on the table? Are FAZ a confused lot to just wake up, gather and decide to write to the ministry of sport and request for a meeting with the minister over a position that he is not aware? Why would a serious organisation do that to a very key stakeholder? What about the terms of reference for the sporting director, who prepared them? In fact, there are also other terms of reference for a consultant that we did not cover in our original story but we have them in our possession. And what was Karin’s role in the meeting? Is he the consultant or what?

Below are two of the 12 terms of reference the ministry tabulated for the new director of sport: Bring new ideas for scouting and analysing players. Coordinate between Zambia and overseas based players.

If the honourable minister did not prepare these things, who did? And if somebody else did, how did the minister get involved to the extent of hosting such a meeting at his office? Again, if these terms of reference and that of a sporting director weren’t sent from the ministry to FAZ, why was FAZ writing to the permanent secretary requesting for a meeting with the minister instead of the sender?

For us, it’s not strange for a politician to refute a story, disowning their own words. I have been practicing journalism actively for 18 years now, and in these years I have worked in radio before where a politician disowned their own voice when a sound bite played on radio annoyed the powers that be.

But what hurts more is when someone exaggerates their ignorance by discrediting our credibility using falsehoods. Attacks on this reporter using falsehoods like it happened on Sunday soon after the minister’s rebuttal was published by other news outlets are unforgivable. Depending on which journalism school you went to, Kalusha and Kamanga in one meeting is headline news and it certainly doesn’t matter what past relationship minister Nkandu has with either of them because its public knowledge…

What was so difficult for the minister to just accept and clarify or amend the terms of reference as requested by FAZ than to try and make us look like we have an agenda? We harbour no hate agenda against anyone; we are a newspaper interested in the truth. We don’t exist on our own, we exist for the public.

I know honourable Nkandu at a personal level from his ZANAMA days when he had a very good relationship with former president Rupiah Banda, his football politics side; I have worked with him for a long time, and I have nothing against him totally. But he is working in government and I am working for a newspaper, we are still working together, anyway. Public officers must take responsibility for their actions, period!

Comment through: dariouskapembwa6@gmail.com, WhatsApp: +260 979 116328.