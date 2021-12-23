No government can ever trust chiefs who eat with both hands

[By Alfred Chioza]

Traditional leaders are supposed to be repositories of rare wisdom, keepers of culture and traditions of their tribesmen.

They are supposed to be chiefs for all; like a father who has several children, some of whom are thieves and others are perfect. In other words, father of PF and UPND institution of chief is as old as we can recall. The chief keeps his people intact, gives the tribe identity and moral strength. His reign is for as long as he lives, not like political leaders who have to seek a mandate after every five years or so. Traditional leaders are supposed to provide among others, spiritual guidance – he/she is supposed to commune with the tribal ancestors for guidance on many vexing tribal challenges such as wars, droughts etc. In short, the chief is supposed to be supernatural. He/she has to co-exist with tribal neighbours. He owns the land on behalf of his subjects: he solves disputes amongst his subjects and neighbours. In short, a chief is no ordinary person! He is supposed to be a person of exceptional wisdom in his tribal community. Further, he has to forge excellent relations with his fellow chiefs in the region to foster harmony and co-exist.

The above is what would be expected of a chief in an ideal situation. Unfortunately, the toxic political environment has since changed what is expected by most of our traditional leaders. They have been compromised with brown envelopes containing money. Our traditional chiefs can only entertain those with monies – not any other party like the opposition, even if they offered progressive manifestoes. Worse still, under the PF regime, our chiefs became PF cadres. They were bribed with cash and motor vehicles, stolen and corruptly gotten cash and even buy uncleared motor vehicles! Chiefs only allowed PF to campaign and opposition parties weren’t allowed in the chiefdoms. Chiefs were distributing PF campaign materials such as bikes etc. Chiefs were involved in politics instead of being neutral as adjudicators amongst their subjects contesting elections. Even some paramount chiefs were heard denigrating other tribes. In fact, some paramount chiefs received money and bicycles from PF to distribute ion their communities. They even for5med some fake NGO that promoted PF interests. What a shame!

Their political horse, Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) whom they were backing in this case lost terribly. It clearly demonstrated that their subjects disobeyed and had lost respect for the corruptible chiefs. Would the new government trust those chiefs who took sides? No government can ever trust chiefs who eat with both hands! Such chiefs are not worth being called chiefs; they have forgotten and lost the reason the institution of chiefs is there and what it’s supposed to serve. Anyway, some chiefs were known to have sold their own subjects into slavery long time ago. They sold their own subjects in exchange for salt, beads, sugar, mirrors etc. During the freedom struggle, some chiefs sided with Colonialists to perpetuate the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. They didn’t help the freedom fighters’ cause at all! It’s for such reasons that some African countries that had attained independence had to abolish the institution of chiefs as they had turned out to be traitors and sellouts. Tanzania for example, has no traditional leaders whilst Mozambique maintains sinecure chieftainship system. They are not paid salaries and allowances. Chiefs fend for themselves. This keeps reminding them of how dishonourable they have been in the past.

However, I must hasten to say that some chiefs have what it takes to be a chief whilst others are pretenders on the throne! There were strong voices of chiefs who openly condemned political violence, divisive tribalism and corruption in this country during the recently held presidential and general elections. They didn’t fear arrests, humiliation or being denied stolen and uncleared motor vehicles. The greedy chiefs didn’t want opposition parties to campaign in their respective chiefdoms; in some cases, even those with a paramount chief’s tag. Some chiefs were even engaged in the distribution of PF bicycles, regalia and money. Some even got involved in rigging. We really got to know corrupt, shameless and colourless traditional leaders.

There were some few chiefs in Eastern and other provinces who boldly criticised the PF government for their shortcomings. They maintained their dignity and allowed all parties to campaign in their chiefdoms: All they wanted were peaceful campaigns. One senior chief had his wife arrested purely to humiliate him! Today, such chiefs are walking with their heads up. Obviously and surprisingly, the cadre-chiefs are a sorry sight but full of petty complaints. The more reason the first president of Tanzania, late Julius Mwalimu Nyerere abolished chieftainship. It was precisely to rid the country of greedy chiefs who consciously

abandon their God-given roles. I don’t know how most of those cadre-chiefs will engage with the new dawn government of President Hakainde Hichilema, looking at how they humiliated him during the campaigns.

