[By Remmy Mwamba]

In a few days’ time, the year 2021 will come to a close and be swallowed up in the sea of time.

In this article, I wish to take a glance over the highs and lows that have characterised the history of our country. The fact that time moves on inexorably, is an immutable truth. As a nation, there are many ‘take home’ lessons into the coming year and beyond. As always, the start of a new year is an opportunity for reflection and inspiration…a time to embrace the past with remembrance, and transcend the future with dynamic energy.

It is said, wisdom of living consists in making the most of what we are given. We cannot weave without threads, but it is our skill with the threads that determines whether we shall fashion a beautiful tapestry or labour without producing anything of beauty. Over the years we have been inundated by lamentations that Zambia is like a person who keeps growing old and yet not growing up!

Today, let it be etched in our minds that we have been given the threads…sadly our hands are paralytic, our minds anesthetised and our eyes blind to the ubiquitous resources around us.

There is nothing new under the sun

Historians have repeatedly told us there is nothing new under the sun. The moral of this statement is that we can learn from history or keep repeating the same mistakes. If I were given a chance of standing at the beginning of time as we know it, with the possibility of general and panoramic view of the human history up to now, I would demonstrate that there is a common thread in the cycles of prosperity, complacency, bondage and oppression that are constant themes of human history.

Starting in the garden of Eden, Adam and Eve lived in prosperity and perfect union with their Creator until they became complacent to the commandments they were given. They had fallen prey to what we refer to in philosophy as security of the womb. This is a false sense of security that comes from the illusion that since the conditions in the womb are near perfect, nothing can go wrong with the foetus. Unknown to the foetus is the fact that its host, can drop to the ground any time or suffer from conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes that can jeopardise its ‘safety’ without prior warning!

The first humans moved from perfect harmony, to the curse and eventual banishment from paradise. The day they left paradise, they lived in bondage of sin and oppression by the devil.

Fast forward, the nation of Israel is another prism through which we can see the nature of human history. Their story starts with a promise given to Abraham in Genesis 12:1-2 to go to a promised land. The fulfillment of this promise crystallises with the children of Israel under the iron rule of Pharaoh in Egypt. After four hundred years in bondage of back-breaking work that included the mind-bending and breadth taking sites such as the pyramids, it would seem, the people had reached a point of no return in their resolve to break the shackles of slavery.

However, their resolve was tested to the limit, by the diet that they had to endure on their long and arduous journey. Their minds quickly turned to the sumptuous meals that they enjoyed under Pharaoh. To compound matters further, they had the desert heat to contend with during the day as well as the coldness at night!

At one point, their patience reached breaking point and they were up in arms ready to stone Moses to death and demanded an immediate U-turn to Egypt. Reading this encounter six thousand years later, it is easy to frown upon their inability to see the big picture. How can they be so blind? However, the story of the Israelites is a common denominator unto all human beings throughout the ages.

After forty years of meandering in the desert, they finally arrived in the Promised Land. A great sigh of relief escaped their mouths. Out of the two million pilgrims that set off in Egypt, only two entered the Promised Land i.e. Joshua and Caleb. The rest died in the desert and only their offspring’s entered into Canaan. It did not take long before they started admiring the lifestyle of their neighbouring tribes who worshiped idols and had earthly kings.

Unsurprisingly, they were again taken into captivity by the Babylonians where they suffered untold oppression. Their suffering and despondency finds its highest expression in Psalm 137:1-4, “By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, yea, we wept when we remembered Zion. We hung our harps upon the willows in the midst of it. For there, those who carried us away in captivity asked of us a song, and those who plundered us requested mirth, saying, ‘Sing us one of the songs of Zion!’ How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a foreign land?”

This cycle of prosperity, complacency, bondage and oppression characterised the nation of Israel until 1948 when the nation got back to its homeland after many years of living in exile.

The case of Zambia

Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, writing in his seminal book, ‘Africa twasebana’ gives an exhortation to his beloved country and women, to guard jealously the freedom that was paid through the blood of the fallen heroes. This book was not only written to his contemporaries who had experienced first-hand, the pangs of slavery and colonial injustice but also to posterity.

Like the Israelites, barely eight years of UNIP rule, the cracks in the foundation of the national unity, became visible. The country abandoned multi-party democracy and adopted the One-Party State. Opportunism, cronyism and patronage began to gain foothold at a dizzying pace. The parastatals that were pronounced as the panacea to poverty, disease and ignorance by Kenneth Kaunda had become run down and were reeling with debt. The treasury was depleted and could no longer keep up with the conditionalities of the IMF.

Realising that the medicine of the IMF was becoming worse than the disease, KK abandoned the Structural Adjustment Programme around 1987-89 for home-grown economic solutions namely import-substitution. Unfortunately, the wound had already become septic.

Soon after taking over the reins of power, Frederick Titus Jacob Chiluba and his colleagues came on the scene with a promise to restore the dwindling fortunes of the country. For a few years, hope was ringing in the air because the “Hour had come!” Sadly, the clock became defective after a few years. The hands of the clock were out of time and were lagging by seconds, minutes, hours and finally the motor that turns the wheels grinded to a halt after twenty years!

At the outset of the privatisation programme, Chiluba made a capital mistake. He announced the deadline for selling of the mining assets. The investors or ‘infesters’ took advantage of this strategic mistake. They remained on the terraces until the period lapsed. This was a psychological game to make the seller desperate. Meanwhile, the costs of maintaining the mines were soaring especially at the water-logged Konkola deep mine which is prone to flooding. Eventually, the mines were sold for a ‘song’, much to the delight of the infesters! The country got the short end of the stick and we were back onto the path of economic oppression.

After many years of crippling debt, the country reached HIPIC completion point under Levy Mwanawasa (MHSRIP) through prudent management of the economy. This was a monumental milestone in the history of our country. At long last, the dark and heavy clouds that hung over the country had cleared.

Unfortunately, four years into PF’s misrule, ECL stepped on the accelerator of borrowings while paying a deaf ear to all those who pleaded for prudence. After 2016, matters got worse. It was as if Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) had been given a hand grenade which he later threw onto the economic arena that raised such a cloud of dust that will take some years to settle. Through these irresponsible acts, ECL and his colleagues had sown a whirlwind, and it is the new government that will reap the harvest. The current government is still trying hard to see through the fog of this economic earthquake, whose magnitude they had terribly underestimated.

It is so painful that barely fifteen years after HIPIC completion point; the country now lies prostrate at the IMF altar begging for a bail out. For the next three years our beloved country cannot be said to be a sovereign nation. IMF advisors will have to tell us what we can and cannot do with our money. I don’t know if there can be anything under the Sun that can be more humiliating than this. Worse still, our economy now lies in a wasteland of many “white elephants” and incomplete projects.

Conclusion

As the New Dawn government embarks on the road to economic recovery and transformation, it is vital to take stock of the twists and turns that our country has gone through. Be wary of those who claim to know the truth. Personally, I have decided to be a seeker of truth, rather than a person who has found the truth because all knowledge is tentative and limited to the time period.

All social sciences are anchored on lived experiences as well as predictions. As long as we are living, we continue learning; meaning that you can never be an expert in the true sense of the word though some people are so happy to be referred to as ‘authorities’ in a particular field.

If indeed we have experts, why did the world experience the 1929 economic depressions and the 2008/09 financial meltdown? The case in point today is the Corona virus that has confounded the wisdom of the 21st Century scientists. Even with vaccines, the world looks on helplessly!

During the PF rule, there was a plethora of experts who spoke with the authority of prophets. They dismissed with disdain anyone who cared to advise them as either being bitter or disgruntled! The song “Alebwelelapo” epitomised the height of self-delusion. It spoke to the blindness that comes with power where you may have sight but no vision.

The once illustrious political genius Given Lubinda is one such prophet who spoke to ZNBC journalist Grevazio Zulu at a statistical confidence level of 95 per cent. “UPND is going nowhere, after August, I will say to them, wanyala,” he repeated that statement more than three times. Yet, to this day, PF members are still dazed in their shock and are yet to come back to the land of the living.

At the beginning of this article, we looked at the painful mistakes of the first humans and the exodus of the Israelites from bondage to the Promised Land. As a country, we must make our own exodus from the economic desert that we are in today. The past is replete with lessons for us to avoid going down the same slippery slope. While we strive for a better future, let it be engraved upon our hearts that there is nothing new under the sun.