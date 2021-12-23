Understanding the essence of Vitamin B complex

[By Mclawrence Phiri]

Vitamins are essential nutrients that are needed in smaller quantities for proper functioning, growth, and nutrition of the body because the body cannot produce them on its own. They are mainly obtained through food.

The Vitamin B complex group belongs to a class of vitamins called water soluble vitamins. This means that they dissolve in water for absorption to take place. They are very sensitive to heat and are cleared fast from the body. The following are the eight main vitamins contained in the vitamin B complex:

B1-Thiamine: This vitamin helps release energy from food, promotes appetite, muscle contraction and relaxation. Its deficiency is very prominent in alcoholics, the elderly, and the chronically ill. These present with symptoms such as mental confusion, loss of weight, and an enlarged heart.

B2-riboflavin is important for growth and development of the cell, intracellular functions, and the conversion of amino acids into proteins. Symptoms of its deficiency are hair loss, skin disorders, reproductive problems, and cracks in the corners of the mouth.

B3-Niacin is involved in cellular functions and energy production. Lack of this vitamin causes digestive problems and skin problems.

B5 Pantothenic Acid and Biotin are involved in the production of hormones, fats, and carbohydrates from food. These two are common in most foods, so they have rare deficiencies.

B6-Pyridoxine is important for the production of red blood cells and prevents cell damage that can be caused by oxygen reactions, chemicals, and fumes. Vitamin B6 deficiencies are not common, but if present, they are present in the form of a swollen tongue, a weak immune system, depression, and confusion.

Folic acid is important for the formation of red blood cells, the breaking of proteins, and the prevention of neural tubal defects. These are complications that are common in unborn babies where the fetus has a brain or spinal cord that has not developed. This is why women planning to conceive are commenced on folic acid for at least three months. Deficiencies of folic acid affect cell production and protein formation. This can cause anemia, fatigue, headaches, and heart palpitations.

B12-Cobalamin helps in the building of genetic material and maintenance of the nervous system. Deficiencies are common in vegans and the elderly and can cause numbness and tingling feelings in their hands and feet.

Vitamin C-ascorbic acid helps in holding cells together by forming collagen, the connective tissue that holds bones and muscles. This helps to promote fast wound healing by strengthening the immune system and blood vessels, protecting cells from damage and improving the absorption and utilisation of iron. The deficiency in Vitamin C causes diseases such as scurvy, which causes gum bleeding and swelling, loss of teeth, and fatigue. Studies have also revealed that vitamin C is easily destroyed by environmental stress, air pollution, open wounds, smocking, fever, and infection.

Fresh milk, meat, eggs, bread, liver, kidneys, cereals, seeds, and vegetables contain the B-complex group of vitamins, while fruits and green vegetables contain vitamin C. However, if the diet is deficient in them, it is recommended to seek advice from health personnel, such as pharmacists or pharmacy technologists, on the amount of daily supplement. Excessive consumption is not encouraged as it can also cause problems in some instances.

Send your views to: phirimclaw@gmail.com, Mobile +260 973 694482.