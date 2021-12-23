UPND’s need to behave differently, sustain sanity

When a government changes in Zambia, people expect a lot of other things to change simultaneously. They expect the behaviour of those that form the new government to change as well – for the better. Equally, after a change of government on August 12, 2021 from PF to UPND, Zambians expected a lot of positive differences in behaviour, approach to things, time keeping, communication, and above all, economic changes. If the opposite of this happens, then it becomes a big betrayal from those they elected into office.
And Lusaka resident Kawimbe Chanda says there is an obvious danger that the country is sleep-walking into the very things that were detested and vehemently criticised under the PF government like cadreism.
Chanda says in the case of Raphael Nakacinda, there was no need for the UPND cadres or youths to go marching to Chelston Police Station or whichever police to demand his arrest when the police and the Attorney General had taken up the issue.
“Indeed, Nakacinda was out of line and if that was in conflict with the law, then let the law enforcers do their job. Allow police to do their work independently without cadres interfering. We have sufficient pieces of legislation to deal with matters of this kind,” says Chanda. “And this behaviour of having press briefings here and there by cadres has to stop before it spins out of control. This is the reason why youths can’t be given decent jobs because they allow themselves to be used like oxen by politicians while those politicians are enjoying good life with their families and friends, with jobs and contracts. The sooner youths wake up, the better. Next, we will hear that Nakacinda is attacked by unknown people.”
Chanda has a valid point in his observation.
Truly, there should be a very big difference between UPND and PF in terms of approach to governance, especially where the rule of law is concerned. What was the essence of UPND cadres matching to Chelston Police Station last week, asking police to arrest Raphael who was already in their hands? Was it about making themselves relevant to their leaders? Or could it be an expression of frustration that they have not been allowed to harass citizens the way their PF counterparts used to behave?
Certainly, there was no need for that because Raphael was already in police hands. And regarding the accusation he made about Hakainde Hichilema and the judges, the Attorney General’s office had already filed a case against him, asking the court to allow them to file for contempt against Raphael.
Rationality in society demands that we promote normalcy regardless of our feelings about the situation. We should not be controlled by emotions, but follow the law accordingly. Surely, the UPND is expected to be more rational than the PF, or are we trying to call a leopard a cat? Could it be that we have two groups of wolves in different habitats?
We note that since taking reigns, Hakainde has proclaimed peace and unity in diversity. There’s indeed some air of peace and civility. And there’s greater need for the UPND administration to act – behave – differently from the PF and sustain that sanity. It won’t be easy to eradicate hooliganism, brutal mentality of political cadres but the leadership in government and at party level must insist on civility. They must stamp their authority without let! Peace is not sustained by a day’s act or decree – it’s a continuous process.
In emphasizing about the importance of order in any human set up, we are guided by this proverb from Confucius, “If there is righteousness in the heart, there will be beauty in the character. If there is beauty in the character, there will be harmony in the home. If there is harmony in the home, there will be order in the nation. If there is order in the nation, there will be peace in the world.”
