We thought UPND had plan B, says Mukuka

POLITICAL researcher Cephas Mukuka says the UPND government has gone against its campaign promises on providing cheaper fuel to the nation.

He says: “We all thought the new dawn administration had plan B in offing. Let’s agree that there has been some carelessness in the manner or way the whole issue has been managed.”

Dr Mukuka said what the new dawn administration needed to do before increasing the fuel pump price was to prepare citizens through massive sensitisation.

He said prior to the 1991 tripartite elections, the MMD had information on what was prevailing economically and hence pleaded with the masses to get ready for new economic reforms.

“As matters stand, the government has gone against their campaign promises on providing cheaper fuel to the nation. This is not politics as these sentiments are well documented. The more reason people needed to be told on any future changes,” Dr Mukuka said. “The increment has come suddenly and has serious negative effects on the people as goods and services will automatically go up and cause further damage to the citizens. The purchasing power has been eroded due to the said increment. Salary increments have been eroded and people are back to square one. Remember there is taxation, inflation and now the rapid increase of goods and services making the workers’ salaries weaker.”

He said going forward, there was need to establish cheaper sources of getting fuel.

Dr Mukuka said Zambia was well connected at both regional and continental levels.

“Why not get fuel from Libya, Nigeria or neighbouring Angola as opposed to sourcing the commodity from expensive sources? What are the benefits of belonging to COMESA, SADC and the AU if African nations will keep enriching the already powerful instead of pushing up fellow weaker nations with the purpose of making them strong economically?” he asked. “In this regard Zambia should seriously reconsider constructing an oil pipeline from Angola right into western Zambia if not Lusaka in order to promote Africanism and equally provide cheaper fuel to the nation. As if the increment of the fuel pump price is not enough, we as well have pending increment in electricity tariffs. If this happens what will become of the already poor nationals who feed once in a day?”

Dr Mukuka also said the export of maize should be halted as this year’s farming season was very unpredictable due to late rainfall and the semi drought experienced so far.

He said the danger of not halting the export was that only a smaller fraction of citizens may acquire the commodity going by the given factors.

Dr Mukuka stressed that the removal of fuel subsidies “may be a solution but the way it has been handled leaves much to be desired”.

"To the powerful even if the maize meal prices came to K3,000 a bag, they would still afford. Even if the fuel pump price came to K70 a litre, the powerful would still manage. Let's avoid to be careless and admit wrongdoing in order to avoid acrimony in the nation."