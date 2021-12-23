Zambia’s debt challenges a temporary difficulty – Li

CHINESE Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie says the debt challenges that Zambia is facing is a temporary difficulty in the country’s process to development.

In a virtual courtesy call on green economy minister Collins Nzovu, Ambassador Li said there were positive signs that the debt burden was being resolved.

He said with the gradual development of Zambia’s economy, the debt issue would be resolved.

Ambassador Li assured that China would support Zambia in her engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its quest to come out of the debt challenges.

He also said China had one of the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in Zambia.

Ambassador Li said China would continue to encourage investments in future to be in green economy and encourage sustainable development.

He commended President Hakainde Hichilema and his government and pledged to further strengthen the ties between China and Zambia.

Ambassador Li assured Nzovu of the Chinese government’s willingness to widen cooperation with the new ministry in the five areas that the minister highlighted, including wildlife protection and combating illegal trade in wildlife.

Ambassador Li said China was committed to the Paris Agreement, combating climate change, pollution and environmental degradation.

In the face of COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Ambassador donated 10,000 surgical masks to the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment for use by members of staff at headquarters and in provinces.

And Nzovu called for close bilateral relations between Zambia and China in the areas of forestry development and management, green economy and climate change, meteorological and weather services, environmental protection and management, and capacity building.

He said the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment would like to learn from China’s development experience and is willing to create a favourable environment for a mutually beneficial cooperation.

“The ministry would like to propose the following areas of further cooperation: Forestry development and management, and further facilitate value addition to timber products and honey and beeswax; green economy and climate change …to promote climate resilience and green economy practices through investments in low carbon and resilience efficient economic activities,” Nzovu said. “Meteorological and weather services…focusing on producing and disseminating weather and climatic information to the aviation, agriculture and other sectors in order to facilitate informed decision making; environmental protection and management. We can learn from China on solid waste management and other issues to protect the environment.”

He appealed for support in capacity building of the ministry’s internal staff in leadership programme, qualification improvement at degree and post graduate level, and other capacities.

“The ministry would also appreciate support in the area of capacity building for internal staff in smart and sustainable agriculture; climate change mitigation and adaption; training in forest management; environmental management; human resource management and governance; training in policy development; training in meteorology and climatology,” Nzovu said.

He expressed gratitude to the government of China for the longstanding bilateral ties with Zambia and its continued support at bilateral and multilateral level.

“Let me take this opportunity to ride on the fruitful meeting you had with the President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema where the Chinese government assured the President of working with Zambia’s new government to lift bilateral cooperation in various fields to a new level, benefiting the two countries,” Nzovu said.

He called for cooperation on afforestation, carbon trading, conservation farming, protection of forestry, reducing deforestation, reducing greenhouse gas emission, promotion of renewable energy, and protection against pollution, and support to Zambia’s small-scale entrepreneurs, among other areas of mutual interests.