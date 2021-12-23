ZPPA reminds clients to use electronic procurement system

THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has observed with great concern the low usage of the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system by most procuring entities that have been trained and added to the system.

In a circular issued to all permanent secretaries and controlling officers, chief executive officers of parastatals and statutory bodies, all town clerks and council secretaries of local authorities, ZPPA director general Idah Chella said the law provided for mandatory usage of the e-GP System by all procuring entities for procurement activities.

She further said that the transitional period of three years contained in the Act only applied to procuring entities that were unable to use the e-GP System.

“However, most PEs that have been trained and added to the e-GP System have not been utilising the system in their procurement activities, contrary to section 16 of the Public Procurement Act,” she said.

Chella said failure to comply with any of the requirements of the public procurement Act was an offence in line with section 105 (2) (g) and that any person convicted of an offence under that section was liable to the applicable administrative and legal sanctions.

Chella said all procuring entities that had met the requirements for usage of the e-GP System and had been trained and added to the e-GP System, were required to conduct their procurement processes on the System.

The government, through ZPPA, is implementing the online procurement system called e-GP.

According to ZPPA, the e-GP system is the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the procurement of goods, works, consultancy and non-consultancy services in the public sector.

The aim of the e-GP system is to provide an electronic public procurement platform supporting end to end procurement processes and good governance in financial expenditure in public procurement.