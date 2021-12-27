African time

[By Chanda Penda]

On 30 December 2010, my friend Mwamba Mutale and I arrived in Samfya without buying our food and other necessities as we conducted field research.

We convinced each other as we exited Mansa Shoprite earlier that we did not have to carry such basic things from one town to another. After all, we would “find another Shoprite in Samfya town, or better still in Chinsaka/Kapata Village at our lodge.”

Mistake number one. Prior to leaving Mansa, we only had a dim picture about Kapata that was provided by a rough aerial view from a map which our supervisor obtained from the Mansa District Council earlier that day. We travelled on a taxi by a gravel road from Samfya town area, sandwiched between Lake Bangweulu and Lake Kampolombo, to the mouth of the Luapula River. Down the road we ate lots of mangoes, still oblivious of what predicament lay ahead of us. After an hour of travel, there seemed to be no prospects of a place where we could buy food, we realised we were not going to be able to buy food anywhere at all. We finally arrived at our destination after two hours.

The aphorism, ‘time heals’ obviously originated in Africa. It has no specificity in every sense. Some experts say that, traditionally, we have a cyclical concept of time – the expression, “history repeats itself,” applies more in this part of the world. Ideally, except for those acculturated with strict mind-sets, and for institutions where time is a crucial commodity, there is no pragmatic, linear calculation of, and accountability for time at nearly all levels in society. Time slides off our hands into history like a lump of nshima in delele.

Arguably, some experts say ours is a sensory culture while some more developed societies boast of a cognitive culture. Some even dare make umbrella claims that strategic planning is alien to Africa. John Mbiti argued that traditionally, Africans do not make time bound decisions about the future.

Augmenting this view, Mazrui and Mphande observed that harsh methods of labour discipline during colonial times reoriented African workers in Kenya and Malawi to the art of quantifying time with respect to the sale of their labour power. Mbiti stated that African time is past oriented. “The future is virtually absent because events which lie in it have not taken place, they have not been realised, and cannot therefore constitute time.”

The following three personal names and their meanings, drawn from proverbs, are excerpts from our work on Encyclopedia of Zambian Names.

1. Mweshi ‘the moon’, or ‘a month’ (Bemba)

Pr. Umweshi mulundu mabaka, te kuti ulaye wa milandu. Lit. ‘The moon or a month moves across the sky in leaps and bounds, and one should not promise to pay a fine in such a short time’.

Int. One should not be too precise in marking out a time in which he will fulfil something (Kapwepwe 2003)

2. Kunyima ‘behind’ (Lozi). Pr. Kunyima unyangubele kuuso nonyibaa.

Lit. ‘The past must catch up with me, the future is killing me’.

Int. Death is better than endless suffering (Lisimba 2000)

3. Tamanyachi ‘how can we know about the future’, (Tumbuka).

Int. Baby whose parents are uncertain what will happen to it in the future. Also parents uncertain about what will happen in the future for the family, village, community (Tembo 2006).

In his last speech in December 2012, the outgoing South African High Commissioner to Zambia, His Excellency Mr Moses Chikane stated that, “We must always remember that we did not borrow this continent from our fathers. …we borrowed it from our children and one day we are going to have to return it to them (in a better state).”

In our Samfya adventure, we were unpleasantly surprised by the reality we found. At the time, the most developed infrastructure was an old government school. All classrooms had no windows. Lake Bangweulu and the Luapula River were in sight. The area councillor and his family were kind enough to host us for meals during our entire stay. They assigned us to lodge in the headteacher’s office at the school. The office (our ‘lodge’) had a broken window and we were sleeping on a reed mat.

Night covered us with a horrific blanket of blinding darkness and there was no artificial lighting. Our room was a haven of bats. There was a legion of bats flying in all directions, crying, colliding with each other and falling on our beddings. My friend could not sleep!

In many traditional African societies, events are synonymous with time. African time is not linear, but cyclical. In fact, we like to ‘kill time’. How can we move forward while facing behind? To what lengths are we willing to go in harnessing this resource, thereby fostering our development?

The author is a cultural consultant and lecturer in Cultural Studies at the University of Zambia.