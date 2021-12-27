Audience boos Mwila as he wins bodybuilding title 11th time

IT was more like a fairytale story in one of the soap operas that Zambians have been attracted to.

The now 11-time Mr Zambia bodybuilding champion had tag number 11 to fulfill his promise that he told The Mast on Friday that he would win again.

The experienced Sylvester Mwila proved yet again that he was a class above the rest after winning his 11tht consecutive title of the Mr Zambia bodybuilding contest held at Government Complex in Lusaka.

The undecided champion is now contemplating hanging his muscles for obvious reasons.

Mwila walked away with K36,000 after winning K40,000 but shared the 10 per cent of his earning just like his top three did.

However, the move to award the title to Mwila did not go well with the audience.

The audience booed Mwila and cheered runner-up Nelson Chabota who they thought deserved to win.

Chabota who walked away with K15,000 cash prize told journalist that he did not see anything wrong with his Christmas eve performance.

In third position was Clement Shamboko who pocketed K10,000.

The other seven participants did not leave empty handed but walked away with K2,000 each.

In other news, it was agony for newly crowned Mr Novice, James Chakalika who was stripped off his title minutes after being crowned.

Due to excitement, Chakalika threw away the rules and hoped to replicate the same in the major category of Mr Zambia but it landed him into losing the title.