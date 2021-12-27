Chanda pleads for protection of girls from early pregnancies, GBV

IT is regrettable that Kanchibiya district recorded 71 girls dropping out of school due to teenage pregnancies in 2021 alone, says Sunday Chanda.

Chanda, the Kanchibiya PF member of parliament, said teenage pregnancy was a major barrier to staying in school for young girls in rural areas, including Kanchibiya.

“Engaging in early sexual activity also exposes girls to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HIV, syphilis, herpes, gonorrhea and others. Research has shown that girls in rural areas experience these challenges much more acutely than those in urban areas,” he said in a statement. “The absence of boarding facilities for girls and boys within Kanchibiya district further exposes girls from far flung areas as they have to find temporary shelter near markets and bars as weekly boarders. This alone is a driver as it exposes girls to all forms of vices such as casual and transactional sex, and gender-based violence. These girls also usually have no access to sexual reproductive health services to

prevent unplanned pregnancies and STIs.”

He said girls had the same right to education as boys and that once educated, they could make informed choices from a far better range of options.

Chanda added that educating girls also saved lives and built stronger families, communities and economies.

“Hence, eventually, an educated female population increases a country’s productivity and fuels economic growth. I therefore make a clarion call to all key stakeholders such as government, traditional and religious leaders, CSOs and families to act decisively in protecting the girl-child,” Chanda said. “The levels of poverty at household level in areas like Kanchibiya district is one of the drivers of early childhood marriages and teenage pregnancies. In this regard, let me commend government for the increased allocation towards women and youth empowerment through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).”

He said sustainable development could only be achieved when the girl child and women in general were educated and economically empowered.

“All this is reversed when girls drop out of school early due to teenage pregnancies, childhood marriages and gender based violence against girls and women. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), if women in rural areas had access to the same technology, financial services, education, and markets as men, they could increase agricultural production to feed up to 150 million hungry people globally,” he explained. “Studies further show that women reinvest 90% of their income into the family, compared to 30 to 40% by men. This means women spend more on their children in terms of food, shelter, and education, which creates long-term social and economic gains for their communities. This makes them an integral part of ending the cycle of poverty. In fact, if women had the same access to productive resources as men, they could increase yields on their farm by 20% to 30%.”

Chanda has since called on government and all cooperating partners to prioritise increased allocation of resources and attention to the provision of sexual and reproductive health and rights information and services in rural-based constituencies.

“I also appeal to government and cooperating partners to support the establishment of youth friendly centres at community-level in different wards to promote social protection and ensure adolescent health, rights and wellbeing of girls at school and within the community. This is in line with the UN global commitment to universal access to healthcare,” said Chanda.