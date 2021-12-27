Change of government: health reforms inevitable – Part V

[By Brian Kabika]

Introduction

The discussion for today centres on the Tropical Diseases Research Centre, Chapter 301 of the Laws of Zambia (hereinafter called “TDRC Act”), which established the Tropical Diseases Research Centre (hereinafter called “TDRC”).

This article will attempt to demonstrate the importance of the TDRC in our national public health research, training and development.

The beginning and institutional organisation of Tropical Diseases Research. The TDRC is a product of the World Health Organisation’s (hereinafter called “WHO”) 27th General Assembly under Resolution Number WHA 27.52 (hereinafter called “Resolution”) of April 1974 held in Geneva, Switzerland. The General Assembly called for the intensification of activities in tropical diseases research and the strengthening of research and training activities, particularly in developing countries. According to WHO, in the early 1970s, there was no international research framework for infectious disease control in the developing world until the Tropical Diseases Research (hereinafter called “TDR”) was born from the resolution.

Official Records of the WHO No. 21 of May, 1974 indicate that the General Assembly requested the Director-General of WHO, Dr Halfdan Theodor Mahler (former) at the WHO 27th General Assembly held in 1974 to:

1. intensify WHO activities in the field of research on the major tropical parasitic diseases (malaria, onchocerciasis, schistosomiasis, the trypanosomiases, etc.) taking into consideration that such activities can be carried out in endemic areas whenever possible and feasible;

2. to define the priorities in research on the problem of tropical parasitic diseases in the various regions of the world, bearing in mind the primary needs of the developing countries;

3. to extend cooperation with national institutions and other governmental and non-governmental organisations with regard to the coordination of research in this field; and

4. to enlist extra-budgetary resources on a wider scale for these purposes.

According to John C Reeder and Jamie A Guth, WHO Advisory Committee on Medical Research met and discussed the need to:

1. coordinate and stimulate biomedical research through bilateral and multinational arrangements; and

2. apply advances in knowledge in basic biology to urgent medical and public health problems.

The WHO Advisory Committee recommended an expanded programme for research and training related to tropical communicable diseases. By November 1974, TDR, the Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases, was in operation.

Further, Reeder and Guth assert that the initial sponsor of TDR was WHO but the United Nations Development Programme was also involved from the beginning and joined formally as a co-sponsor in 1976. This was followed by the World Bank in 1977 and the United Nations Children’s Fund, in 2003. These organisations were all committed to some aspects of infectious diseases, and it was agreed that working together in a co-sponsorship model would be more efficient.

The first TDR director was Dr Howard Goodman who was appointed in 1975 to head the institution. According to Dr Barry Bloom, former Dean, Harvard School of Public Health, TDR`s major contribution is to have brought much of the absolute best, cutting-edge science to tropical diseases, to a field that could not have been further behind most areas of other biomedical research in 1975.

The main mission of TDR is to “support effective and innovative global health research, through strengthening the research capacity of disease-affected countries and promoting the translation of evidence into interventions that reduce the burden of infectious diseases and build resilience in the most vulnerable populations.”

TDRC in Zambia

The TDRC came from the April 1974 WHO resolution that came up with the TDR. The TDRC was established in 1981 under TDRC Act. The long title of the TDRC Act enacts:

“An Act to constitute the Tropical Diseases Research Centre; to establish the Tropical Diseases Research Board; to define the functions and powers of the Board…”

Tropical Diseases Research Centre is a person at law. Section 4 of the TDRC Act enacts:

“4. There is hereby established the Tropical Diseases Research Board which shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal, capable of suing and of being sued in its corporate name, and with power, subject to the provisions of this Act, to do all such acts and things as a body corporate may be lawful to do or perform.”

Purpose of TDRC

The TDRC exists for purposes of carrying out research and training in tropical diseases. Subsection (1) and (2) of Section 6 of the TDRC Act enacts:

“6. (1) The functions of the Board shall be to conduct research and training in tropical diseases and to do all such acts and things as are necessary for or conducive to the attainment of that purpose.

(2) Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (1), the Board may-

(a) formulate plans and policies for the Centre;

(b) conduct research and develop research methodologies;

(c) support research programmes relating to disease control and primary health care;

(d) train scientists in research related to tropical diseases;

(e) provide facilities for international research and training;

(f) liaise with other scientific bodies within and outside Zambia; and

(g) collect and disseminate scientific information including the publication of scientific reports, journals and other such documents and literature relating to the work of the Centre.

According to TDRC, its objectives are to:

1. Develop and evaluate tools, technologies and strategies for the prevention and control of diseases and related conditions.

2. Collect and disseminate scientific information including the publication of scientific reports, journals and other such documents and literature relating to the work of the Centre.

3. Serve as a Regional Research and Training Center in Africa.

4. Strengthen research and product development in malaria through design and implementation of epidemiological studies aimed at understanding better the burden of malaria including its socio-economic impact.

5. Evaluate new tools including candidate vaccines for prevention and control of malaria.

6. Develop new ways of utilising current and new drugs, traditional medicines and technologies for malaria prevention and control.

7. Strengthen the technical capacity of the Centre to conduct research and product development activities that will contribute to national, regional and global prevention and control of HIV infection.

8. Development and evaluation of new methods of utilising current and new drugs, traditional remedies, vaccines, technologies and tools for HIV/AIDS and STI prevention and control.

9. Build capacity for detection of drug resistant tuberculosis, validation of molecular techniques for detection and surveillance of drug resistant strains, and devise ways of utilising current and new drugs and strategies for prevention and control of TB.

10. Develop capacity for conducting priority research in micronutrients aimed at creating a national database, improving current public health interventions, and assessment of impact of interventions.

11. Provide epidemiological data necessary for defining the place of schistosomiasis on the national health agenda, and to formulate a national strategy for control.

12. Strengthen and sustain proven ways of trypanosomiasis transmission reduction, early detection and treatment of cases to expand tsetse fly free areas and hence enable socio-economic development.

13. Establish a sentinel surveillance system, develop and evaluate existing and new tools, technologies and strategies for the prevention and control of diarrheal disease.

Proposed amendment to the TDRC Act and repeal of the ZNPHI Act

The TRDC Act is outdated and requires urgent surgery to expand its mandate. The functions that are provided under Section 4 in the Zambia National Public Health Institute Act No.19 of 2020 of the Laws of Zambia must be merged into one without those of the TDRC Act under subsection (2) of Section 6.

There is no need to have the Zambia National Public Health Institute (hereinafter called “the Institute”) conduct health research when there is an existing and established institution like TDRC, with over 40 years of experience in health research, training and development. Having two institutions doing almost the same things is duplication of work and efforts. It also means resources will have to be split between the Institute and TDRC by Parliament when the same can be channeled to TDRC and strengthen its operations. In addition, instead of establishing a Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (hereinafter called “Public Laboratory”) to be managed by the Institute, the laboratory at TDRC with well qualified and experienced scientists must carry out the functions of the Public Laboratory to harness resources.

As stated last week, the relevance of the Institute is not visible in the current health care delivery system setup. Further, the TDRC Act must be amended or repealed to move the functions of the TDRC board to TDRC as an institution and end the life of the Institute. In the current arrangement of the TDRC Act under Subsection (2) of Section 6, the board is the one mandated to carry out research or work of the TDRC on a day to day basis.

However, it is a known fact that Boards are a group of part-time members who are not responsible for the running of an institution daily. In other words, the TDRC Act does not provide for functions of TDRC as an institution except for the Board of the TDRC.

Conclusion

In next week’s article, we shall continue to discuss TDRC, particularly, highlighting some of its achievements in national research and development.

For comments, email: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com.